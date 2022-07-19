Mabel’s ‘About Last Night’ Leads Midweek U.K. Chart

Mabel is on track for the U.K. chart crown with About Last Night (Polydor), the English pop singer and songwriter’s sophomore album.

About Last Night leads the midweek chart, and is set to give Mabel her first leader, besting the No. 3 peak for her 2019 debut LP High Expectations.

The race is far from done, the OCC reports. Coming in at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update is beabadoobee’s own sophomore set Beatopia (Dirty Hit), the best-seller in the first half of the chart week on physical formats.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news beabadoobee black midi BTS See latest videos, charts and news

The Filipino-British singer-songwriter (real name Beatrice Laus) should set a new career best, which until now was a No. 8 with her 2020 debut Fake It Flowers.

In a midweek Top 10 stacked with new releases, veteran U.S. alternative indie-rock outfit Interpol is on track for a fifth U.K. top tier title with The Other Side of Make-Believe (Matador), ready for a No. 4 bow; Yorkshire synth-rock outfit Working Men’s Club could score their first-ever U.K. Top 10 album with Fear Fear (Heavenly), new at No. 6 on the chart blast; while U.S. pop star Lizzo could land at No. 7 with Special (Atlantic), her fourth studio album.

It would take something special to deny Lizzo a new chart best. Until now, that was 2019’s Cuz I Love You, which peaked at No. 30.

Meanwhile, English rock act Black Midi is set for a No. 8 debut with Hellfire (Rough Trade), and Deaf Havana is eying a No. 9 entry with their sixth studio record, The Present Is A Foreign Land (So Recordings).

Finally, BTS’s J-Hope could snag his first Top 40 solo record with Jack in the Box (BigHit Entertainment). It springs into the U.K. midweek chart at No. 28.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday.