Hot 100 First-Timers: Lyanno Arrives With Rauw Alejandro & Brray Collab ‘Lokera’

Puerto Rican singer Lyanno scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, as his new collaboration with Rauw Alejandro and Brray, “Lokera,” debuts at No. 99 on the Oct. 22-dated chart.

The song, released in July via Duars/Sony Music Latin, debuts with 4.6 million radio airplay audience impressions and 4.1 million U.S. streams (up 4%) in the Oct. 7-13 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also holds at its No. 16 high on the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart, keeps at its No. 9 best on Latin Rhythm Airplay and rises 19-16 on Latin Airplay.

Contributing to the song’s popularity is TikTok, as a portion of its audio has been used in over 400,000 clips on the platform to date. (TikTok presently does not directly contribute data to Billboard’s charts.) Alejandro boasts 12.2 million TikTok followers, while Lyanno and Brray have 97,000 and 21,000, respectively.

The song’s official video, which was filmed in one take, features all three artists at a wild house party and has raked in over 43 million YouTube views to date.

While “Lokera” earns Lyanno his first Hot 100 entry, it brings Alejandro his sixth and Brray his second, after “La Jeepeta,” with Nio Garcia, Anuel AA, Myke Towers and Juanka, in 2020.

Lyanno (real name Edgardo Feliciano) has been a familiar face on Billboard‘s Latin charts since 2018. He notched his first chart appearance on Dec. 1, 2018, when his “Luz Apaga,” with Ozuna, Lunay and Rauw Alejandro, debuted at No. 40 on Hot Latin Songs; it peaked at No. 26 two weeks later. “Lokera” became his second entry on Hot Latin Songs when it debuted in August.

The reggaeton/trap-leaning artist has also landed on Billboard‘s charts as featured on Lunay’s “A Solas,” also with Anuel AA, Brytiago and Alex Rose (No. 9 peak on Latin Digital Song Sales in 2018), and with his solo single “Pa’ Que Vuelvas” (No. 38 peak on Latin Pop Airplay in 2019). Meanwhile, “Hasta Abajo,” with Kevin Roldan and Bryant Myers, reached No. 90 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and No. 165 on the Billboard Global 200 in February 2021.

Lyanno has also recorded songs with Jhay Cortez, Chencho Corleone and Zion & Lennox, among others. He released his debut studio album El Cambio in April through Rimas. The LP includes collaborations with Arcangel, De La Ghetto, Lunay, plus two with Alejandro: “Poderosa” and “En Tu Cuerpo.”

“Lokera” is slated to appear on Alejandro’s album Saturno, due next month.