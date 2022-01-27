The Lumineers’ ‘Brightside’ No. 1 Debut Leads Busy Top Album Sales Chart

The Lumineers land its third straight, and total, No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated Jan. 29), as the act’s latest release, Brightside, opens atop the list with nearly 26,000 copies sold in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 20, according to MRC Data. The Lumineers previously led the list with its last two full-length studio albums, III (in 2019) and Cleopatra (in 2016).

Brightside leads a busy top 10 on Top Album Sales, as the latest efforts from ENHYPEN, Skillet, Underoath and Casting Crowns all debut in the region.

Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart ranks the top-selling albums of the week based only on traditional album sales. The chart’s history dates back to May 25, 1991, the first week Billboard began tabulating charts with electronically monitored piece count information from SoundScan, now MRC Data. Pure album sales were the sole measurement utilized by the Billboard 200 albums chart through the list dated Dec. 6, 2014, after which that chart switched to a methodology that blends album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Brightside’s 25,600 copies sold in its first week, physical sales comprise 19,100 (15,000 on vinyl LP; 3,800 on CD and 300 cassette tape) and digital sales comprise 6,500 sold. Brightside also launches at No. 1 on the Vinyl Albums chart.

ENHYPEN’s Dimension: Answer arrives at No. 2 with 21,000 sold. Physical sales comprise over 99% of the set’s first-week sales – all from its CD edition. (It’s digital album sold a negligible sum.) Like many K-pop releases, the CD edition of the album was issued in collectible packages (three total, including one Target-exclusive edition), each with randomized internal paper goods (such as photocards and bookmarks).

After eight straight weeks at No. 1, Adele’s 30 falls from the top slot for the first time, dipping to No. 3 in its ninth week on the list (18,000 sold; down 16%).

The soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto posts a gain in sales, rising 4% to 17,000 sold – but is pushed down 2-4, owed to the two debuts at Nos. 1 and 2.

Skillet’s Dominion debuts at No. 5 (12,000 sold), Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour falls 4-6 (9,000; down 13%), Taylor Swift’s chart-topping Red (Taylor’s Version) dips 5-7 (8,000; down 13%), Underoath’s Voyeurist starts at No. 8 (7,000), Casting Crowns’ Healer bows at No. 9 (nearly 7,000) and Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours moves 6-10 (6,000; down 18%).

In the week ending Jan. 20, there were 1.729 million albums sold in the U.S. (up 0.8% compared to the previous week). Of that sum, physical albums (CDs, vinyl LPs, cassettes, etc.) comprised 1.326 million (up 0.6%) and digital albums comprised 403,000 (up 1.3%).

Year-to-date album sales total 5.270 million (down 13.6% compared to the same year-to-date time frame a year ago). Year-to-date physical album sales stand at 4.069 million (down 12.2%) and digital album sales total 1.202 million (down 18.2%).