Luke Combs Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Thanks to ‘Growin’ Up’ Debut

Luke Combs jumps from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 9), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, thanks to the opening week of his new album, Growin’ Up.
The set debuts at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 74,000 equivalent album units earned in the June 24-30 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks his fourth No. 1 on Top Country Albums and fourth top five title on the Billboard 200.
Combs concurrently places a pair of songs on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “The Kind of Love We Make,” which jumps 18-13. It marks the third-highest rank among 21 songs he’s placed on the chart, dating to his first in 2017; he’s tallied one top 10: “Forever After All” debuted and peaked at No. 2 in November 2020.
Combs also charts 10 entries on Hot Country Songs, where “Love” becomes his fifth No. 1. Here’s a recap of his haul on the latest list, with all tracks from the new album:
Rank, Title
- No. 1, “The Kind of Love We Make”
- No. 14, “Tomorrow Me”
- No. 27, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” feat. Miranda Lambert
- No. 38, “Any Given Friday Night”
- No. 42, “On the Other Line”
- No. 43, “Going, Going, Going”
- No. 44, “Used to Wish I Was”
- No. 45, “Middle of Somewhere”
- No. 47, “Better Back When”
- No. 49, “Call Me”
Elsewhere on the Artist 100, NAYEON debuts at No. 5, thanks to her EP IM NAYEON: The 1st Mini Album, which starts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (57,000 units). NAYEON is a member of K-pop group TWICE, which has reached a No. 9 high on the Artist 100, in June 2021.
Plus, Chris Brown re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 8 as his new LP Breezy arrives at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 (72,000 units), marking his 11th top 10. He topped the Artist 100 for a week in October 2014.
The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.