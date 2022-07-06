Luke Combs Returns to No. 1 on Billboard Artist 100 Thanks to ‘Growin’ Up’ Debut

Luke Combs performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Luke Combs jumps from No. 7 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 9), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a third total week, thanks to the opening week of his new album, Growin’ Up.

The set debuts at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 74,000 equivalent album units earned in the June 24-30 tracking week, according to Luminate. It marks his fourth No. 1 on Top Country Albums and fourth top five title on the Billboard 200.

Combs concurrently places a pair of songs on the Billboard Hot 100, led by “The Kind of Love We Make,” which jumps 18-13. It marks the third-highest rank among 21 songs he’s placed on the chart, dating to his first in 2017; he’s tallied one top 10: “Forever After All” debuted and peaked at No. 2 in November 2020.

Combs also charts 10 entries on Hot Country Songs, where “Love” becomes his fifth No. 1. Here’s a recap of his haul on the latest list, with all tracks from the new album:

Rank, Title

No. 1, “The Kind of Love We Make”

No. 14, “Tomorrow Me”

No. 27, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory,” feat. Miranda Lambert

No. 38, “Any Given Friday Night”

No. 42, “On the Other Line”

No. 43, “Going, Going, Going”

No. 44, “Used to Wish I Was”

No. 45, “Middle of Somewhere”

No. 47, “Better Back When”

No. 49, “Call Me”

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, NAYEON debuts at No. 5, thanks to her EP IM NAYEON: The 1st Mini Album, which starts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (57,000 units). NAYEON is a member of K-pop group TWICE, which has reached a No. 9 high on the Artist 100, in June 2021.

Plus, Chris Brown re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 8 as his new LP Breezy arrives at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 (72,000 units), marking his 11th top 10. He topped the Artist 100 for a week in October 2014.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.