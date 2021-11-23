×
Luke Combs Continues No. 1 Run Atop Country Airplay Chart With ‘Cold as You’

The song is Combs' record-extending 13th career-opening No. 1 single on the survey.

Luke Combs
Luke Combs performs for the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards. Jon Morgan/CBS

Luke Combs collects his record-extending 13th consecutive career-opening No. 1 single on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart as “Cold as You” takes over atop the tally dated Nov. 27. The song rose by 17% to 27.8 million impressions in the tracking week ending Nov. 21, according to MRC Data.

Luke Combs

Combs, who won the entertainer of the year trophy at the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 10, follows his featured turn on Jameson Rodgers’ “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” which topped the Oct. 9 Country Airplay tally. His last No. 1 as a lead, “Forever After All,” dominated for six frames starting in June.

“Cold” becomes the seventh No. 1 from Combs’ second LP, What You See Is What You Get, combining its original and deluxe versions. The set has ruled Top Country Albums for 37 weeks, starting upon its debut in November 2019. Both “Cold” and “Forever” were released only on the album’s deluxe edition.

One album has generated as many as six Country Airplay No. 1s all via its standard edition: Luke Bryan’s Kill the Lights, in 2015-17.

