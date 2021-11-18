Luis Fonsi & Myke Towers’ ‘Bésame’ Hits Top 10 on Latin Airplay Chart

Luis Fonsi and Myke Towers’ first collaboration, “Bésame,” climbs 12-8 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart dated Nov. 20.

The single drew 6 million audience impressions, up 9%, in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 14, according to MRC Data.

With the move, Luis Fonsi adds a 20th top 10 to his roster, dating back to his first, “Si Tú Quisieras” in 1999. Towers, who notched his first top 10 a little over a year ago (“Caramelo,” with Ozuna and Karol G, Aug. 20-dated list), secures his eighth, six of which have led Latin Airplay for at least one week.

The song, written by Luis Fonsi, Andres Torres, Mauricio Rengifo, Keityn and Towers, concurrently gains strength on Latin Pop Airplay, setting foot on the runner-up slot for the first time since its debut at No. 19 on the June 26-dated ranking.