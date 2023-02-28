Hot 100 First-Timers: LU KALA Is a Winner With Latto Collab ‘Lottery’

Congolese-Canadian singer-songwriter LU KALA scores her first career entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated March 4), thanks to her featured role on Latto’s “Lottery,” which debuts at No. 83.

The pop-rap collab, released Feb. 17 via StreamCut/RCA Records, debuts with 7.9 million radio airplay audience impressions, 4.2 million official streams and 1,200 downloads sold in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 23, according to Luminate. It concurrently starts at No. 25 on Rap Airplay, No. 28 on Pop Airplay and No. 30 on Rhythmic Airplay.

“Lottery” marks LU KALA’s first-ever appearance on a U.S.-based Billboard ranking. Before this week, she sent one title onto multiple Canadian charts, as “Pretty Girl Era” hit highs of No. 11 on Canadian Emerging Artists, No. 20 on Canada CHR/Top 40 and No. 36 on Canada Hot AC (all dated Feb. 25).

LU KALA (full name Lusamba Kalala) has released one album so far, 2020’s eight-track collection Worthy.

As for Latto, “Lottery” marks her fourth Hot 100 hit, following “Bitch From Da Souf” (No. 95 peak in 2020), her smash “Big Energy” (No. 3, 2022) and “Budget” with Megan Thee Stallion (No. 87, 2022).

Latto will be honored as Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music Powerhouse on March 1. “My No. 1 thing has been being a girl’s girl. I utilize my power in uplifting others on my way up,” she recently told Billboard. “The content I’m about to roll out is a whole fresh new leaf. I genuinely love to see the new wave of female rap, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”