Louis Tomlinson & BLACKPINK’s New Singles Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

BLACKPINK member Lisa‘s “Lalisa” returns to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Sept. 17), powered by Twitter, leading the list for a third week.

Dating to the chart’s start last October, “Lalisa” is the sixth song to spend three or more weeks at No. 1, after BTS’ “Butter” (20 weeks), Ha Sung-woon and Jimin’s “With You” and SB19’s “Bazinga” (seven each) and BLACKPINK’s “Pink Venom” and BTS’ “Yet to Come” (three each).

When “Lalisa” first led Hot Trending Songs (Aug. 6), Lisa became the first woman to top the tally. Released last September, the song is also the only one to have appeared on every Hot Trending Songs chart dating to the survey’s inception (47 weeks and counting).

“Lalisa” dethrones “Pink Venom” by BLACKPINK after the song’s own three-week reign on Hot Trending Songs, as noted above.

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, Louis Tomlinson‘s new single “Bigger Than Me” debuts at No. 14, marking his second entry, after “Walls” in December. Three members of One Direction have notched solo hits on the chart, with Tomlinson joined by Harry Styles (“Falling,” “Adore You” and “As It Was”) and Liam Payne (“Sunshine”). Tomlinson’s new track is slated to appear on his upcoming sophomore solo LP, Faith in the Future.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK scores its third Hot Trending Songs entry, as “Shut Down” opens at No. 16. The song – not yet released, beyond a teaser clip – is, like “Pink Venom,” from the group’s second studio album Born Pink, due Friday (Sept. 16).

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

