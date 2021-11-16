Skip to main content
Los Dos Carnales Rule Regional Mexican Airplay Chart With ‘Yo Soy Rico’

“Yo Soy Rico” lifts 3-1 on the Nov. 20-dated chart

Los Dos Carnales
Los Dos Carnales AfinArte Music

Los Dos Carnales take over atop Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay chart as “Yo Soy Rico” lifts 3-1 on the Nov. 20-dated chart.

The Quezada brothers capture their second leader and take the Greatest Gainer honor of the week thanks to a 49% gain in audience impressions, to 9.6 million, earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 14, according to MRC Data.

“’Yo Soy Rico’ has a special space in our repertoire; it’s a song that speaks about human prosperity, of how fortunate we are to have our family,” Imanol tells Billboard.

los dos carnales

“Rico” follows Los Dos Carnales’ only other Regional Mexican Airplay leader: “El Envidioso” (Sept. 5, 2020-dated list). In between the brothers have placed two other top 10s: “Cabrón y Vago,” with El Fantasma (No. 7, ranking dated Feb. 13) and “La Tóxica” (No. 3, July 17-dated survey).

“Rico’s” Regional Mexican Airplay success arrives a week after it vaulted at No. 10 on the overall Latin Airplay tally, where it rallies 10-2 on the current chart. It’s their first top 10 on the list. It’s the week’s largest improvement among all of the 50-deep title chart.

Over on the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart (a blend of airplay, digital sales and streams), “Rico” pushes 35-26 thanks to its radio gains, despite a 1% dip in streams.

