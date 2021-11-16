Los Dos Carnales Rule Regional Mexican Airplay Chart With ‘Yo Soy Rico’

Los Dos Carnales take over atop Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay chart as “Yo Soy Rico” lifts 3-1 on the Nov. 20-dated chart.

The Quezada brothers capture their second leader and take the Greatest Gainer honor of the week thanks to a 49% gain in audience impressions, to 9.6 million, earned in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 14, according to MRC Data.

“’Yo Soy Rico’ has a special space in our repertoire; it’s a song that speaks about human prosperity, of how fortunate we are to have our family,” Imanol tells Billboard.

“Rico” follows Los Dos Carnales’ only other Regional Mexican Airplay leader: “El Envidioso” (Sept. 5, 2020-dated list). In between the brothers have placed two other top 10s: “Cabrón y Vago,” with El Fantasma (No. 7, ranking dated Feb. 13) and “La Tóxica” (No. 3, July 17-dated survey).

“Rico’s” Regional Mexican Airplay success arrives a week after it vaulted at No. 10 on the overall Latin Airplay tally, where it rallies 10-2 on the current chart. It’s their first top 10 on the list. It’s the week’s largest improvement among all of the 50-deep title chart.

Over on the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart (a blend of airplay, digital sales and streams), “Rico” pushes 35-26 thanks to its radio gains, despite a 1% dip in streams.