Los Ángeles Azules & Nicki Nicole’s ‘Otra Noche’ Hits Top 10 on Tropical Airplay Chart

Los Ángeles Azules and Nicki Nicole each score their first top 10 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart with first collaboration “Otra Noche” as it rises 13-8 on the Dec. 18-dated survey.

The cumbia takes home the Greatest Gainer honor thanks to a lofty 122% increase in audience impressions, to 2.4 million, earned in the U.S. in the week ending Dec. 12, according to MRC Data. The gain is the largest percentage point jump for any of the songs on the 25-deep chart.

“Otra Noche” is the first cut from the Iztapala group’s upcoming set that commemorates its 40th career anniversary. It was composed by Nicki Nicole alongside Richi López and Edgar Barrera and produced by Roberto Lugo and Jorge Mejía Avante, the main lyricist of Los Ángeles Azules.

“Otra Noche” concurrently earns the six-member ensemble its 14th entry on the overall Latin Airplay list (No. 44 start) dating back to one of its best-known hits “Cómo Te Voy a Olvidar,” its first entry and first top 10 among 10 top 10s, as the song hit No. 7 in 1997. “Otra Noche” is a direct follow-up to another cumbia: “Cumbia de La Gente,” with Guaynaa (No. 48 high, Sept. 4-dated tally).

For Nicki Nicole, “Otra Noche” gives the 21-year-old Argentinean her second Latin Airplay entry, following her chart debut “No Toque Mi Naik” (No. 45 peak, June 12-dated ranking).

Prior to “Cumbia de La Gente,” Los Ángeles Azules notched a top 10 on Regional Mexican Albums with the No. 8 peaking De Buenos Aires Para El Mundo (Sept. 12, 2020-dated survey).