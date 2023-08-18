×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

In 1978, Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty Were the ‘Woman’ & ‘Man’ at No. 1: Chart Rewind

The legends scored their third of five Hot Country Songs leaders as a duo.

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty
Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty Paul W. Bailey/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

On Aug. 18, 1978, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty’s “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

A story of long-distance love with the Mississippi River in between, the hit was authored by Becki Bluefield and Jim Owen. It was released as the lead single from Lynn and Twitty’s same-named album, their first of four No. 1 sets as a twosome on the Top Country Albums chart.

Related

Loretta Lynn photographed on Nov. 4, 2015 at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in South Hurricane Mills, TN.

Billboard Women in Music Legend Loretta Lynn: ‘Call Me Your No. 1 You-Know-What-Kind-Of Stirrer…

The hit became Lynn’s 10th of 16 Hot Country Songs leaders and Twitty’s 12th of 40 No. 1s. It marked their third of five leaders as a duo, following “After the Fire Is Gone” and “Lead Me On,” both in 1971, and ahead of “As Soon as I Hang Up the Phone” (1974) and “Feelins’ ” (1975).

The stars shared 11 Hot Country Songs top 10s overall, from “After the Fire Is Gone” through “I Still Believe in Waltzes” in 1981.

Among their many accolades, Lynn and Twitty won the Country Music Association (CMA) Award for duo of the year four straight years (1972-75).

Lynn, who was born in Butcher Holler, Ky., on April 14, 1932, became the first woman to win the CMA’s entertainer of the year trophy (1972) and was inducted to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988. She passed away at age 90 last October at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

Born Harold Jenkins on Sept. 1, 1933, in Friars Point, Miss., Twitty died from a stomach aneurysm in June 1993 at age 59. He joined the Country Music Hall of Fame posthumously in 1999.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad