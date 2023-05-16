Loreen Launches Into Midweek U.K. Top 10 After Eurovision Win

After sweeping the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with “Tattoo,” Sweden’s Loreen has another prize in view — a U.K. top 10.

Loreen’s Eurovision winner is making a charge. After appearing at No. 28 on the U.K.’s First Look chart, which measures the popularity of songs after the first 48 hours of the cycle, “Tattoo” climbs to No. 9 on the midweek chart.

If it continues to stick in the days ahead, “Tattoo” will give Loreen her second U.K. top 10 after 2012’s “Euphoria” went to No. 3. “Euphoria” won Eurovision that year, held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday night (May 13), Loreen became the first female artist to win Eurovision, with 583 points.

Meanwhile, Mae Muller continues on her mission for a maiden U.K. top 10 appearance with her own Eurovision entry, “I Wrote A Song.” Though Muller’s song wasn’t a hit with the Eurovision jury and viewers, limping-in second-from-last (with 24 points), the English artist’s song rises to No. 6 on the Official Chart Update.

Co-written by Mae, Karen Poole of Alisha’s Attic and Lewis Thompson, “I Wrote A Song” should convincingly outperform its No. 30 peak, set in March of this year.

According to the Official Charts Company, two other Eurovision numbers are set to crack the U.K. top 40. Norway’s Alessandra could nab her first U.K. top 40 appearance with “Queen of Kings,” new at No. 18 on the chart blast. Alessandra and “Queen of Kings” placed fifth in the grand final.

Also, Eurovision runner-up Käärijä of Finland could make a top 40 debut with “Cha Cha Cha,” new at No. 21 on the chart update.

At the top of the chart blast is “Miracle,” Calvin Harris’ hit collaboration with Ellie Goulding which is targeting a sixth non-consecutive week at the summit.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (May 19).

