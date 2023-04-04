Hot 100 First-Timers: Lola Brooke & Billy B’s ‘Don’t Play With It’ Arrives, Sparked by Latto & Yung Miami Remix

Brooklyn rappers Lola Brooke and Billy B each score their first career entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated April 8), as “Don’t Play With It” debuts at No. 69.

The song, originally released in May 2021 via Team Eighty/Arista Records (and billed as by Lola Brooke featuring Billy B), opens with 17.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 19%), 5.7 million U.S. streams (up 124%) and 600 downloads sold (up 194%) March 24-30, according to Luminate.

Spurring the song’s latest gains is its new remix, released March 24, with Latto and Yung Miami (both credited as lead artists on the Hot 100; Billy B is billed as featured).

The track concurrently jumps 22-11 on Hot Rap Songs and 33-21 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Radio wise, the song rises 8-5 on Rap Airplay, 10-6 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and 13-9 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and holds at its No. 20 high on Rhythmic Airplay. On the all-genre-format Radio Songs chart, the song rises 48-44.

TikTok has been a factor in the song’s growing profile, as a portion of the track has been used in nearly 450,000 videos on the platform. Another version, a mash-up with 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” has been used in nearly 600,000 clips. (TikTok does not contribute directly to Billboard‘s charts.)

Brooke and Billy B are both newcomers to Billboard’s charts, as “Play” became both acts’ first entries.

Brooke has been releasing music since 2018, starting with her breakout single “Bipolar.” She also appears on a new remix, released March 17, of Hitkidd, Gloss Up, K Carbon, Slimeroni and Aleza’s “Shabooya,” which ranks at No. 15 on Rap Airplay, No. 17 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, No. 19 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and No. 24 on Rhythmic Airplay.

In December, Future brought out Brooke during his New Year’s Eve show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, generating a viral clip during her hometown performance and earning a co-sign from Missy Elliott on Twitter. Brooke signed to Arista, in collaboration with Team Eighty Productions, the following week.

“Lola is the rare talent whose presence matches her message,” Arista CEO David Massey said at the time. “Her music is larger than life, but her vision is just as powerful.”

Billboard named Brooke its R&B/Hip-Hop Rookie of the Month in February.