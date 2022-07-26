Lizzo Rules Artist 100 Chart for First Time, Thanks to ‘Special’ Debut

Lizzo jumps from No. 14 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated July 30) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to the opening-week success of her new album Special and its lead single, “About Damn Time,” which likewise takes over atop the Billboard Hot 100.

The LP arrives at No. 1 on Top Album Sales (39,000 copies sold) and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It’s the highest-charting album of Lizzo’s career and marks the highest-charting set released by a female artist this year.

The singer-songwriter also scores her second No. 1 on the Hot 100 with “About Damn Time.” She first led with “Truth Hurts” for seven weeks in 2019.

An additional track from Special places on the Hot 100: “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” debuts at No. 84.

Lizzo is the third solo woman to lead the Artist 100 chart in 2022, joining Adele (four weeks) and Doja Cat (one).

Among other Artist 100 chart moves, BTS’ J-Hope re-enters at No. 9, a new high, thanks to his solo album Jack in the Box, which opens at No. 2 on World Albums and No. 17 on the Billboard 200 (25,000 units). It’s his second solo entry on the Billboard 200, following his 2018 EP Hope World (No. 38 peak).

BTS has spent 21 weeks at No. 1 on the Artist 100, the fourth-most after Taylor Swift (50), Drake (37) and The Weeknd (28).

Plus, iTZY re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 10, a new best, as its new release Checkmate soars in at No. 1 on World Albums and No. 8 on the Billboard 200 (33,000 units), earning the group its second No. 1 on the former chart and its first top 10 on the latter.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.