Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Clocks Second Week Atop Hot 100, Beyonce, Post Malone Rise in Top 10

Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” dominates the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a second week.

Concurrently, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” rises to a new No. 6 Hot 100 high and Post Malone‘s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, returns to the top 10, rebounding to its No. 9 best, boosted by the July 25 premiere of its official video.

The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Aug. 6, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Aug. 2). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

“About Damn Time,” released on Nice Life/Atlantic Records, drew 91.1 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 1%) and 12.5 million streams (down 13%) and sold 8,000 downloads (down 44%) in the July 22-28 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track – which a week earlier became Lizzo’s second Hot 100 No. 1, following “Truth Hurts,” which reigned for seven weeks in 2019 – tallies a fourth week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart; drops to No. 3 after two weeks atop Digital Song Sales; and dips to No. 10 from its No. 8 best on Streaming Songs.

“Time” concurrently crowns the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot R&B Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a fourth and 11th week, respectively.

Harry Styles’ former 10-week Hot 100 No. 1 “As It Was” holds at No. 2. The single rules the Songs of the Summer chart for a ninth week, as it has led the seasonal survey, which tracks the top titles between Memorial Day and Labor Day, each week this year.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” keeps at its No. 3 Hot 100 high. Its revival sparked by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, the song, originally released in 1985 (when it reached No. 30), claims the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer award for a second week (48.4 million, up 17%). It simultaneously paces the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for an eighth week each.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” maintains its No. 4 cruising altitude on the Hot 100, after three weeks at No. 1 starting in its debut week in April, as it adds a 14th week atop the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart, and Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, is likewise stationary at No. 5 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1 beginning in its debut week in May.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” rises 7-6 for a new Hot 100 high. The lead single from her album Renaissance, released July 29 and due on next week’s, Aug. 13-dated charts, sports across-the-board gains, as it holds at No. 4 on Radio Songs (56.5 million, up 10%) and climbs 7-4 on Digital Song Sales (6,000, up 18%) and 28-25 on Streaming Songs (8.8 million, up 6%). It tops the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a fifth week.

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking,” whose official video premiered July 13, advances 9-7 on the Hot 100, after it reached No. 4 upon its debut in June. It also hits the top five on Radio Songs (6-5; 52.1 million, up 8%).

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” retreats to No. 8 from its No. 6 Hot 100 best, as it leads Streaming Songs for a second week (19.7 million, down 6%). A week earlier, the track became the first all-Spanish-language No. 1 on Streaming Songs since the chart debuted in January 2013. The collaboration tops the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for an 11th week and parent album Un Verano Sin Ti commands the Billboard 200 for a seventh frame.

Post Malone’s “I Like You (A Happier Song),” featuring Doja Cat, returns to the Hot 100’s top 10, rebounding from No. 12 to its No. 9 highpoint first reached in June. With its official video having premiered July 25, it pushes 15-11 on Streaming Songs (12.6 million streams in the week ending July 28, up 14%), 17-15 on Radio Songs (34.9 million, up 10%) and 33-17 on Digital Song Sales (3,000, up 11%).

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” descends 8-10, following five weeks at No. 1 starting in March. Notably, it logs its 80th week on the chart, becoming just the third title in the chart’s 64-year history to reach the milestone (and is the only one of those hits to have ranked in the top 10 as late as its 80th frame).

Most Weeks Totaled on the Billboard Hot 100:

90, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, No. 1 peak (for four weeks), beginning April 4, 2020

87, “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons, No. 3, July 6, 2013

80, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, No. 1 (five weeks), beginning March 12, 2022

79, “Sail,” AWOLNATION, No. 17, Oct. 12, 2013

77, “Levitating,” Dua Lipa, No. 2, May 22, 2021

76, “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz, No. 6, Sept. 20, 2008

69, “Save Your Tears,” The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, No. 1 (two weeks), beginning May 8, 2021

69, “How Do I Live,” LeAnn Rimes, No. 2, Dec. 13, 1997

68, “Counting Stars,” OneRepublic, No. 2, Jan. 18, 2014

68, “Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock, No. 1 (six weeks), beginning July 16, 2011

