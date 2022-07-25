Lizzo’s ‘About Damn Time’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” clocks in at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, rising from No. 2. The track becomes Lizzo’s second Hot 100 leader, after “Truth Hurts” dominated for seven weeks beginning in September 2019.

“Time” is from Lizzo’s new LP, Special, which concurrently debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Elsewhere in the Hot 100’s top 10, Kate Bush‘s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” hits a new high, lifting 4-3; Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone‘s “Me Porto Bonito,” at its No. 6 best, takes over as the most-streamed song in the U.S. – and becomes the first all-Spanish-language No. 1 in the history of the Streaming Songs chart; and Harry Styles‘ “Late Night Talking,” boosted by its new official video, returns to the Hot 100’s top 10, jumping 11-9, after it originally reached No. 4 upon its debut in June.

“About Damn Time,” released on Nice Life/Atlantic Records and the 1,139th Hot 100 No. 1 in the chart’s nearly 64-year history, completes a 14-week ascent to the summit, after it debuted at No. 50 on the April 30-dated chart, with 88.2 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 3%), 14.3 million streams (up 18%) and 14,000 downloads sold (up 29%, aided by discount-pricing in the iTunes Store, as it wins top Sales Gainer honors on the Hot 100) in the July 15-21 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track adds a third week at No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart and a second frame atop Digital Song Sales, while rebounding to its No. 8 best, from No. 10, on Streaming Songs.

As previously reported, “Time” parent album Special, released July 15, launches at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 69,000 equivalent album units. With her fourth LP, Lizzo lands new career bests in both rank on the chart and weekly consumption for an album.

Lizzo previously led the Hot 100 with her breakthrough hit “Truth Hurts” for seven weeks beginning in September 2019. She has also hit the top 10 with “Good as Hell” (No. 3 peak, November 2019) and “Rumors,” featuring Cardi B (No. 4, August 2021).

Chart-watcher Jesper Tan, of Subang Jaya, Malaysia, whose thorough research one can swear by, wrote in, anticipating Lizzo’s latest Hot 100 coronation, noting that her new No. 1 brings the word “damn” to the summit for the first time. Previously, YoungBloodz, featuring Lil Jon, reached a No. 4 best with “Damn!” in 2003. Honorable mention to rock group Damn Yankees, which hit No. 3 with “High Enough” 1991. Lizzo scores the first No. 1 with “about” in its title since … just March, when the ensemble Encanto hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” spent its fifth and final week on top. Much more time passed between No. 1s with “time” in their titles: Lizzo achieves the first such leader since Ja Rule’s “Always on Time,” featuring Ashanti, ruled for two weeks in 2002.

Also notably, “Time” interpolates “Hey! DJ,” which the World’s Famous Supreme Team took to No. 15 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 1984 and has now been reimagined in two Hot 100 No. 1s: prior to “Time,” Mariah Carey’s “Honey,” which samples “Hey! DJ,” notched three weeks in the lead in September 1997.

“Time” concurrently crowns the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and multi-metric Hot R&B Songs charts, which use the same multi-metric methodology as the Hot 100, for a third and 10th week, respectively.

“Time” claims the Hot 100’s top spot from Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which drops to No. 2 after 10 weeks at No. 1, with 73 million in airplay audience (down 2%), 17.4 million streams (down 4%) and 5,000 sold (up 6%). Still, “As It Was” tops the Songs of the Summer chart for an eighth week, as it has led the seasonal ranking, which tracks the top titles between Memorial Day and Labor Day, each week this year.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” rises to a new No. 3 Hot 100 high, from No. 4. Again helped by its sync in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, the song, originally released in 1985 (when it reached No. 30), bounds 15-10 on Radio Songs (39.8 million, up 26%, good for the Hot 100’s top Airplay Gainer trophy), becoming Bush’s first top 10 on the tally. It fell by 10% to 19.3 million streams and 23% to 10,000 sold in the tracking week.

“Hill” simultaneously becomes Bush’s first top 10 on Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary, pushing 12-10 on each chart, while advancing 6-5 on Alternative Airplay, where it’s her fifth top 10 (and, now, her second top five hit, after “Love and Anger” led for three weeks in December 1989).

“Hill,” Bush’s first Hot 100 top 10, wraps the longest run to the chart’s top three in terms of years from a debut on the chart to the top five – 36 years, 10 months and three weeks – for a non-holiday hit in the list’s history, and the third-longest such rise overall.

Longest Climbs to the Billboard Hot 100’s Top Three (from debut date):

61 years, two weeks: “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms, Dec. 22, 1958-Jan. 4, 2020

59 years, one week: “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee, Dec. 12, 1960-Dec. 21, 2019

36 years, 10 months, three weeks: “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” Kate Bush, Sept. 7, 1985-July 30, 2022

19 years: “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey, Jan. 8, 2000-Jan. 5, 2019

16 years, four months, one week: “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen, Jan. 3, 1976-May 9, 1992

Three of the songs above are holiday tracks, spurred in recent years by the growth of streaming, while Queen’s classic, like Bush’s, benefited from its own sync, in the 1992 hit Saturday Night Live spinoff film Wayne’s World.

“Hill” also tops the multi-metric Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Rock Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for a seventh week each.

Jack Harlow’s “First Class” falls 3-4 on the Hot 100, after three weeks at No. 1 starting in its debut week in April, as it adds a 13th week atop the multi-metric Hot Rap Songs chart, and Future’s “Wait for U,” featuring Drake and Tems, holds at No. 5 on the Hot 100, after a week at No. 1 beginning in its debut week in May.

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” continues at its No. 6 Hot 100 high and lifts 2-1 on Streaming Songs (21.1 million streams, essentially even week-over-week). The track becomes each act’s first Streaming Songs leader – as well as the first all-Spanish-language No. 1 since the chart began in January 2013. Previously among Streaming Songs No. 1s in languages primarily other than English, PSY’s mostly Korean “Gangnam Style” reigned for six weeks in 2013 and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s mostly Spanish “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, dominated for 16 frames in 2017.

“Porto” leads the multi-metric Hot Latin Songs chart for a 10th week and parent album Un Verano Sin Ti tops the Billboard 200 for a sixth week.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” rises 9-7 on the Hot 100, returning to its best rank. The lead single from her album Renaissance, due July 29, commands the multi-metric Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for a fourth week.

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” dips 7-8 on the Hot 100, following five weeks at No. 1 starting in March. It logs its 79th week on the chart, tying for the third-longest run in the list’s history (and is the only one of those hits to have ranked in the top 10 as late as its 79th frame).

Most Weeks Totaled on the Billboard Hot 100:

90, “Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd, No. 1 peak (for four weeks), beginning April 4, 2020

87, “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons, No. 3, July 6, 2013

79, “Heat Waves,” Glass Animals, No. 1 (five weeks), beginning March 12, 2022

79, “Sail,” AWOLNATION, No. 17, Oct. 12, 2013

77, “Levitating,” Dua Lipa, No. 2, May 22, 2021

76, “I’m Yours,” Jason Mraz, No. 6, Sept. 20, 2008

Harry Styles’ “Late Night Talking” revisits the Hot 100’s top 10 at No. 9, climbing from No. 11, after it reached No. 4 upon its debut in June. Boosted by its new official video, which premiered July 13, the song drew 46.9 million in radio reach (up 14%) and 9.5 million streams (on par with a week earlier) and sold 2,000 (up 2%) in the July 15-21 tracking week.

Rounding out the Hot 100’s top 10, Drake’s “Jimmy Cooks” descends 8-10, four weeks after it launched at No. 1.

