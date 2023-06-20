Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Set for Top 5 Debut In U.K. With ‘Don’t Say Love’

Leigh-Anne’s solo career should get away to a good start with “Don’t Say Love”.

The Little Mix singer’s debut solo single dropped last Friday, June 16, and is poised for a top five bow on the U.K. chart.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data captured by the Official Charts Company, “Don’t Say Love” (via Warner Records) could start at No. 4, for what should be the highest new arrival.

As a member of Little Mix, Leigh-Anne has already collected 19 top 10 appearances in her homeland, including five leaders.

There’s jostling at the front of the chart race. Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” (Columbia) appeared to be on track for a ninth non-consecutive week at No. 1, following the first 48 hours in the chart cycle.

Now, at the halfway point, it’s Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Live Yours/Neighbourhood) which retakes the lead. “Sprinter” has led the chart for the past two weeks, opening with an all-time record volume of streams for a rap track.

Completing the midweek podium is J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You” (Black Butter/OVO/Republic), dipping 2-3.

Meanwhile, Kylie Minogue’s comeback is gathering pace as the slinky “Padam Padam” (BMG) moves on up the Official Chart Update. The Aussie pop veteran’s electronic number rises 12-8 on the chart blast. You’d have to go back to 2010’s “All The Lovers” – and its No. 3 peak position – to find a Kylie track that has performed better on the U.K. chart.

Germany-based, South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou could snag her first appearance in the U.K. top 40 with the throwback house track “(It Goes Like) Nanana” (XL Recordings). It’s new at No. 20 on the chart blast.

Finally, Doja Cat could pounce on a 14th top 40 appearance with “Attention” (Ministry of Sound). It’s new at No. 36 on the chart update.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, June 23.

