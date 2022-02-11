Chart Rewind: In 2017, Little Big Town Took Taylor Swift’s ‘Better Man’ to No. 1

On Feb. 11, 2017, Little Big Town‘s “Better Man” began a two-week reign on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart. It marked the group’s third and most recent No. 1. It stands as the eighth of 10 No. 1s for its writer, Taylor Swift, and her only leader recorded by another act.

Said Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild to Billboard after “Better Man” also topped the Country Airplay chart in March 2017, “Thanks to Taylor Swift for sending us this beautiful song.”

The quartet – Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook – previously led Hot Country Songs with “Girl Crush,” for 13 weeks starting in May 2015, and “Pontoon” (two, September 2012).

The group has charted 31 Hot Country Songs titles. Its third, “Boondocks,” which hit No. 9 in January 2006, became its first of eight top 10s. Its latest entry, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey,” reached No. 23 in October 2020. The song is from the act’s ninth LP, Nightfall, which opened as the group’s fourth Top Country Albums No. 1.

Starting May 6 in Houston, Little Big Town is set to co-headline the 15-city Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert.