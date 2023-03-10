Linkin Park Is No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay for First Time Since 2014

Linkin Park is back at No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for the first time in eight and a half years, as “Lost” lifts from No. 2 to the top of the March 18-dated survey.

Explore Explore Linkin Park See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Lost” is Linkin Park’s ninth No. 1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay and first since “Until It’s Gone” ruled for a week in September 2014.

The band first led with “Somewhere I Belong” in 2003.

As it tops Mainstream Rock Airplay in just its fourth week, “Lost” ties “What I’ve Done” in 2007 for the band’s quickest climb to No. 1.

“Lost” is a posthumous No. 1 for vocalist Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. The song was recorded during the sessions for 2003’s Meteora and is part of the 20th anniversary reissue of the LP, due April 7. The last song to lead Mainstream Rock Airplay by a deceased singer was Chris Cornell’s “Promise” in October 2020.

Concurrently, “Lost” leads the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay list for a fourth week, after launching at No. 1, with 9.2 million audience impressions, up 4%, March 3-9, according to Luminate. It ranks at its No. 2 high on Alternative Airplay for a second straight frame.

On the most recently published, March 11-dated Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, “Lost” ranked at No. 1 on the strength of 3.4 million official U.S. streams and 2,000 downloads sold in addition to its radio airplay.

Meteora ruled the Billboard 200 for two weeks in April 2003. It has earned 8.5 million equivalent album units to date, including 6.5 million in album sales.

All March 18-dated Billboard charts will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, March 14.