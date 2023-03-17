Linkin Park Logs 12th Alternative Airplay Chart No. 1 With ‘Lost’

Linkin Park reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart for the first time in more than a decade with “Lost,” which lifts to the top of the March 25-dated survey.
“Lost” is the band’s 12th No. 1 and first since “Burn It Down,” which ruled for a week in August 2012. In between “Down” and “Lost,” the group charted eight titles, paced by the No. 7-peaking “A Light That Never Comes,” alongside Steve Aoki, in 2013.
The act first led in 2001 with “In the End,” kicking off a run of toppers that included six in a row in 2003-07.
With 12 No. 1s, Linkin Park ties Green Day for the second-most leaders in the Alternative Airplay chart’s 35-year history. Red Hot Chili Peppers lead all acts with 15.
Most No. 1s, Alternative Airplay:
- 15, Red Hot Chili Peppers
- 12, Green Day
- 12, Linkin Park
- 10, Cage the Elephant
- 10, Foo Fighters
- 10, Twenty One Pilots
- 8, U2
- 8, Weezer
- 7, Imagine Dragons
The song marks a return to the top of the charts for Linkin Park, whose frontman Chester Bennington died in 2017. “Lost” is the first posthumous No. 1 on Alternative Airplay for a lead vocalist since Nirvana‘s “You Know You’re Right” in 2002.
Concurrently, “Lost” leads Mainstream Rock Airplay for a second week. On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, the song is No. 1 for a fifth week, with 9.7 million audience impressions, up 5%, according to Luminate.
On the most recent, March 18-dated multimetric Hot Hard Rock Songs tally, “Lost” led for a fourth week. In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 2.8 million official streams and sold 1,000 downloads in the United States March 3-9.
“Lost” was recorded during the sessions for Linkin Park’s Meteora, a two-week No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 2003. Released at last in February, it will be on the 20th-anniversary reissue of the album, due April 7.
All March 25-dated Billboard charts will update on Billboard.com on Tuesday, March 21.