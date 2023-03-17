Linkin Park Logs 12th Alternative Airplay Chart No. 1 With ‘Lost’

Linkin Park reaches No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart for the first time in more than a decade with “Lost,” which lifts to the top of the March 25-dated survey.

“Lost” is the band’s 12th No. 1 and first since “Burn It Down,” which ruled for a week in August 2012. In between “Down” and “Lost,” the group charted eight titles, paced by the No. 7-peaking “A Light That Never Comes,” alongside Steve Aoki, in 2013.

The act first led in 2001 with “In the End,” kicking off a run of toppers that included six in a row in 2003-07.

With 12 No. 1s, Linkin Park ties Green Day for the second-most leaders in the Alternative Airplay chart’s 35-year history. Red Hot Chili Peppers lead all acts with 15.

Most No. 1s, Alternative Airplay:

15, Red Hot Chili Peppers

12, Green Day

12, Linkin Park

10, Cage the Elephant

10, Foo Fighters

10, Twenty One Pilots

8, U2

8, Weezer

7, Imagine Dragons

The song marks a return to the top of the charts for Linkin Park, whose frontman Chester Bennington died in 2017. “Lost” is the first posthumous No. 1 on Alternative Airplay for a lead vocalist since Nirvana‘s “You Know You’re Right” in 2002.

Concurrently, “Lost” leads Mainstream Rock Airplay for a second week. On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, the song is No. 1 for a fifth week, with 9.7 million audience impressions, up 5%, according to Luminate.

On the most recent, March 18-dated multimetric Hot Hard Rock Songs tally, “Lost” led for a fourth week. In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 2.8 million official streams and sold 1,000 downloads in the United States March 3-9.

“Lost” was recorded during the sessions for Linkin Park’s Meteora, a two-week No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in April 2003. Released at last in February, it will be on the 20th-anniversary reissue of the album, due April 7.

All March 25-dated Billboard charts will update on Billboard.com on Tuesday, March 21.