Lin-Manuel Miranda Hits No. 1 on Hot 100 Songwriters Chart for First Time, Thanks to ‘Encanto’

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the New York premiere of Disney's Encanto, hosted by The Hispanic Federation at AMC Lincoln Center on November 17, 2021 in New York City.

Lin-Manuel Miranda crowns Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart (dated Jan. 15), reigning as the top songwriter in the U.S. for the first time thanks to his work on six songs on the latest Billboard Hot 100, all from the new smash Disney animated film Encanto.

Leading his haul is “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which soars from No. 50 to No. 5 on the Hot 100, becoming just the fifth song from a Disney animated film to reach the top five. It follows Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle’s “A Whole New World” from Aladdin (No. 1, one week, 1993); Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King (No. 4, 1994); Vanessa Williams’ “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas (No. 4, 1994); and Idina Menzel’s “Let It Go” from Frozen (No. 5, 2014).

The song also earns the Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner, among Miranda’s numerous other career honors, his first top 10 on the Hot 100 as a songwriter (or in any capacity).

Here’s a look at all six of Miranda’s writing credits on the current Hot 100. Notably, he is the only credited writer on all six entries.

Rank, Artist Billing, Title

No. 5 (new high), Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

No. 14 (new high), Jessica Darrow, “Surface Pressure”

No. 62 (debut), Stephanie Beatriz, Olga Merediz & Encanto Cast, “The Family Madrigal”

No. 67 (debut), Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz, “What Else Can I Do?”

No. 82 (debut), Stephanie Beatriz, “Waiting on a Miracle”

No. 83 (debut), Sebastian Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

As four of the songs above debut on the latest Hot 100, Miranda has now written 13 Hot 100-charting hits. Prior to Encanto, he penned four Hot 100 entries from the Disney film Moana, two charity singles and a mash-up.

Here are all seven of Miranda’s Hot 100-charting songs, as a writer, outside of Encanto (ranked by peak position):

Peak Position, Artist Billing, Title (co-songwriters in addition to Lin-Manuel Miranda), Peak Year

No. 20, Lin-Manuel Miranda feat. Artists for Puerto Rico, “Almost Like Praying” (Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim), 2017

No. 41, Auli’i Cravalho, “How Far I’ll Go,” 2017

No. 49, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Ben Platt, “Found / Tonight” (Benj Pasek, Justin Paul), 2018

No. 56, Alessia Cara, “How Far I’ll Go,” 2017

No. 65, Dwayne Johnson, “You’re Welcome,” 2017

No. 72, Jennifer Lopez & Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Love Make the World Go Round” (Mike Molina, Melody Hernandez, John Mitchell, Nelson Kyle, Marcus Lomax, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Jennifer Lopez), 2016

No. 93, Opetaia Foa’i & Lin-Manuel Miranda, “We Know the Way” (Opetaia Foa’i), 2016

The soundtracks for Miranda’s projects also have successful histories on Billboard‘s charts, with Encanto surging to No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200, up 76% to 72,000 equivalent album units in the tracking week ending Jan. 6, according to MRC Data.

Here’s a breakdown of projects for which Miranda has written and/or in which he’s starred, ranked by peak position on the Billboard 200:

Peak Position, Project Title (Chart Billing), Peak Year

No. 1, one week (to-date), Encanto (soundtrack; 2022)

No. 1, one week, The Hamilton Mixtape (various artists; 2016)

No. 2, Hamilton: An American Musical (original Broadway cast recording; 2020)

No. 2, Moana (soundtrack; 2017)

No. 34, Mary Poppins Returns (soundtrack; 2019)

No. 45, In the Heights (soundtrack; 2021)

No. 82, In the Heights (original Broadway cast recording; 2008)

Additionally, Miranda ties at No. 3 on the latest Hot 100 Producers chart with collaborator Mike Elizondo, as the pair co-produced all six Hot 100-charting Encanto hits.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, will be updated here on Billboard.com.