Lil Uzi Vert Debuts 18 Songs on Hot 100 From New Album ‘Pink Tape,’ Reaches Historic Milestone

Lil Uzi Vert reaches rarified heights on the latest Billboard Hot 100 (dated July 15), as they become just the 14th artist in the chart’s nearly 65-year history to log 100 career entries on the survey.

The rapper debuts 18 songs on the Hot 100 from their new LP Pink Tape, bringing their career total to 106, the 11th-most in the chart’s archives. The album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 167,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week (June 30-July 6), according to Luminate. It earns Uzi their third Billboard 200 leader, after 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2 and 2020’s Eternal Atake.

Pink Tape also becomes the first rap album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023, ending a rare seven-month drought for the genre.

Here’s a look at all of Lil Uzi Vert’s entries on the July 15 Hot 100 (all of which are debuts).

Lil Uzi Vert on the July 15-Dated Hot 100

No. 11, “Flooded the Face”

No. 20, “Endless Fashion,” feat. Nicki Minaj

No. 25, “Suicide Doors”

No. 31, “Aye,” feat. Travis Scott

No. 49, “I Gotta”

No. 51, “Spin Again”

No. 52, “Crush Em”

No. 53, “X2”

No. 60, “Pluto to Mars”

No. 65, “Mama, I’m Sorry”

No. 67, “Amped”

No. 70, “Patience,” feat. Don Toliver

No. 71, “Nakamura”

No. 76, “All Alone”

No. 78, “Died and Came Back”

No. 81, “Werewolf,” feat. Bring Me the Horizon

No. 92, “Zoom”

No. 93, “That Fiya”

(One additional track from the album, “Just Wanna Rock,” previously reached No. 10 on the chart in February.)

Lil Uzi Vert has now charted 22 songs on the Hot 100 in 2023, the second-most among all acts, after Morgan Wallen (39). Lil Uzi Vert, notably, holds the all-time record for the most Hot 100-charting songs in a calendar year among soloists: 46, in 2020. Among all acts, only the ensemble Glee Cast has a higher one-year sum, with 80 total entries in 2010.

Here’s an updated breakdown of every act that has charted 100 or more songs on the Hot 100, which began on Aug. 4, 1958.

Most Career Billboard Hot 100 Hits:

296, Drake

207, Glee Cast

190, Taylor Swift

185, Lil Wayne

165, Future

141, Kanye West

136, Lil Baby

132, Nicki Minaj

114, Chris Brown

109, Elvis Presley

106, Lil Uzi Vert

105, Justin Bieber

105, Jay-Z

103, YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Of Uzi’s 106 songs to chart on the Hot 100, 33 have reached the top 40, seven have climbed to the top 10 and one has hit No. 1: Migos’ “Bad and Boujee,” on which they’re featured, in 2017.

Before Lil Uzi Vert, the last artist to join the 100 Hot 100 entries club was YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who reached the milestone in May, and, fittingly, became the youngest artist to achieve the feat at age 23.

Elvis Presley, whose career predates the Hot 100’s 1958 launch, became the first artist to reach 100 total hits on the survey. He scored his 100th in May 1975 with “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” which rose to No. 35 that June.

As for who might be next in line to join such elite company after Lil Uzi Vert: Eminem is currently at 95 career Hot 100-charting songs, followed by The Weeknd (94), Travis Scott (92), James Brown (91), Young Thug (91), Lil Durk (87), 21 Savage (83) and Beyoncé (81).

While it’s rare for artists to chart triple-digit entries on the Hot 100, it’s become a more regular occurrence since the ranking began including streaming figures (which make up the chart’s data mix with radio airplay and sales). As such, certain artists have been able to chart a high number of songs on the Hot 100 in recent years after releasing high-profile albums. The model contrasts with prior decades, when acts generally promoted one single at a time in the physical-only marketplace and on radio. That shift in consumption helps explain why artists have been able to chart many songs over short spans in recent years.