Lil Nas X Lands Third No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart From ‘Montero’ With ‘Thats What I Want’

Lil Nas X notches his third No. 1 on Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart, as “Thats What I Want” ascends to the top of the tally dated Feb. 19.

All of Lil Nas X’s Pop Airplay leaders are from his 2021 debut LP Montero, as his latest follows “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” the latter with Jack Harlow. Those two songs reigned for a week each last July and November, respectively.

(The Pop Airplay chart, which launched in October 1992, reflects total weekly plays, as tabulated by MRC Data, among its reporting panel of over 150 mainstream top 40 stations.)

Explore Explore Lil Nas X See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Marking history for Columbia Records, Montero is the first album released on the label to have generated a trio of Pop Airplay No. 1s.

Over the chart’s 30-plus-year history, Montero is one of an elite dozen albums to have yielded at least three Pop Airplay leaders, and the first by a male in six years (and just the third total by a solo male).

Here’s an updated rundown of the exclusive club. Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream produced a record six Pop Airplay No. 1s, while Justin Timberlake’s FutureSex/LoveSounds, Lady Gaga’s The Fame and Taylor Swift’s 1989 each spun off four leaders.

Albums With 3 or More Pop Airplay No. 1s:

Artist, Album, No. 1s, Year(s)

Ace of Base, The Sign: “All That She Wants,” “The Sign,” “Don’t Turn Around,” 1993-94

Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill: “Ironic,” “You Learn,” “Head Over Feet,” 1996

Avril Lavigne, Let Go: “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “I’m With You,” 2002-03

Justin Timberlake, FutureSex/LoveSounds: “SexyBack,” “My Love” (feat. T.I.), “What Goes Around…Comes Around,” “Summer Love,” 2006-07

Lady Gaga, The Fame, “Just Dance” (featuring Colby O’Donis), “Poker Face,” “LoveGame,” “Paparazzi,” 2009

Katy Perry, Teenage Dream: “California Gurls” (featuring Snoop Dogg), “Teenage Dream,” “Firework,” “E.T.” (feat. Kanye West), “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” “The One That Got Away,” 2010-12

Maroon 5, Overexposed: “Payphone” (feat. Wiz Khalifa), “One More Night,” “Daylight,” 2012-13

Taylor Swift, 1989: “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “Style,” “Bad Blood” (feat. Kendrick Lamar), “Wildest Dreams,” 2014-15

Justin Bieber, Purpose: “What Do You Mean?,” “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” 2015-16

Selena Gomez, Revival: “Good for You” (feat. A$AP Rocky), “Same Old Love,” “Hands to Myself,” 2015-16

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia: “Don’t Start Now,” “Break My Heart,” “Levitating,” 2020-21

Lil Nas X, Montero: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” “Industry Baby” (with Jack Harlow), “Thats What I Want,” 2021-22

Lil Nas X boasts five total Pop Airplay top 10s, as, prior to his three No. 1s, he hit No. 3 with “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, in June 2019 and No. 6 with “Panini” in January 2020, with the former having crowned the all-genre, multi-metric Billboard Hot 100 for a record 19 weeks.

The Pop Airplay chart, and all rankings dated Feb. 19, will update tomorrow, Feb. 15, on billboard.com.