Hot 100 First-Timers: ‘Mathematical Disrespect’ Equals Chart Debut for Lil Mabu

New York City-based drill rapper Lil Mabu is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, as the newcomer scores his first career entry with “Mathematical Disrespect.”

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The song, released May 4, debuts at No. 90 with 7.2 million official streams in the United States in the May 5-11 tracking week, according to Luminate.

In addition to its Hot 100 entrance, it starts at No. 17 on Hot Rap Songs and No. 27 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs (both of which use the same multimetric methodology as the Hot 100).

Lil Mabu self-released the single, in which he raps, “Shoutout my label, that’s me/ I own 100% of my cuts, nobody takin’ a fee.” Similarly, the track closes with him singing, “I invested money in myself and it paid/ I can’t take a break ’til Mabu is a household name.”

TikTok has been instrumental in the song’s growing profile, as a portion of it has been used in nearly 80,000 clips on the platform so far. Lil Mabu himself boasts more than 3 million followers on the app. (TikTok itself does not contribute directly to Billboard’s charts.)

Lil Mabu (real name Matthew DeLuca), 18, is brand new to Billboard’s charts, as “Mathematical Disrespect” marks his first appearance on any Billboard survey. He has released all his music while attending the Collegiate School, an elite private prep school in Manhattan.

Last summer, Mabu self-released his debut mixtape Double M’s. The set includes features from fellow New York rappers Dougie B and Dusty Locane, among others.