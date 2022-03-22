Lil Durk Leads Artist 100 Chart for First Time Thanks to ‘7220’ Debut

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on Sept. 9, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Durk flies from No. 34 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated March 26), leading for the first time on the strength of his new LP, 7220.

The set opens at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 120,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The album marks Lil Durk’s second leader on the list, after his 2021 collab with Lil Baby, The Voice of the Heroes.

Lil Durk concurrently sends a whopping 17 songs onto the latest Billboard Hot 100 (no other act has more than four).

Here’s a recap; all are debuts except where noted.

No. 18, “Ahhh Ha” (up from No. 34; new peak)

No. 24, “What Happened to Virgil,” feat. Gunna

No. 26, “Petty Too,” feat. Future

No. 30, “No Interviews”

No. 34, “Golden Child”

No. 43, “Broadway Girls,” feat. Morgan Wallen (up from No. 62; peaked at No. 14)

No. 48, “Barbarian”

No. 53, “Shootout @ My Crib”

No. 55, “Started From”

No. 58, “Headtaps”

No. 60, “Smoking & Thinking”

No. 65, “Grow Up/Keep It on Speaker”

No. 69, “Blocklist”

No. 73, “Difference Is,” feat. Summer Walker

No. 85, “Federal Nightmares”

No. 86, “Rumors,” Gucci Mane feat. Lil Durk (down from No. 79; peaked at No. 51)

No. 95, “Pissed Me Off” (re-entry; peaked at No. 39)

Lil Durk is the second rapper to lead the Artist 100 in 2022, after Kodak Black on the March 12-dated tally.

Ghost re-enters the Artist 100 at No. 2, marking the Swedish rock band’s first week in the top five, thanks to its new LP, Impera, which launches at No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200 (70,000 units). The set boasts the largest sales week of the year, with 63,000 of its sum from album sales.

Also in the Artist 100’s top 10, for KING & COUNTRY re-enters at No. 6, scoring a new peak as its new album What Are We Waiting For? opens at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums chart and No. 7 on the Billboard 200 (32,000 units).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.