Lil Durk & J. Cole’s ‘Life’ Launches at No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart

The rappers' collaboration blazes in atop the chart and is the genre's most-streamed song of the week.

Lil Durk
Lil Durk performs onstage during the '7220' Tour at YouTube Theater on April 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Lil Durk storms in at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, on the list dated May 27. The song opens as the genre’s most-streamed song and the third-best seller of the week.

Lil Durk

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“All My Life,” released on May 12 via Alamo Records, begins with 30.9 million official U.S. streams earned in the week ending May 18, according to Luminate. The sum allows for a No. 1 entrance on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart, where it becomes Lil Durk’s third champ and J. Cole’s fourth leader. It also sold 3,000 downloads in the same period, yielding a No. 3 start on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. On the radio side, “All My Life” registered 10.8 million in audience impressions in its debut week.

With “All My Life,” Lil Durk earns his third No. 1 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. He first visited the summit as a featured artist on Drake’s six-week champ, “Laugh Now Cry Later,” in 2020-21, and later conquered the list with his own “Broadway Girls” featuring Morgan Wallen for one week in 2022.

For J. Cole, “All My Life” is his second Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs No. 1, and nearly shares its title with his prior leader. “My Life,” with 21 Savage and Morray, ruled for one week in 2021.

Elsewhere, “All My Life” opens at No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, becoming the second No. 1 on the list for both artists. It begins at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, tying both artists’ career bests. Lil Durk previously peaked in the runner-up slot with “Laugh Now Cry Later,” while J. Cole nabbed a prior silver with “My Life.”

“All My Life” previews Lil Durk’s Almost Healed album, scheduled for release on May 26. In addition to the J. Cole feature, the set will include guest spots from Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Morgan Wallen, Juice WRLD and more.

