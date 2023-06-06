Lil Durk Charts 15 Songs on Hot 100 from New LP ‘Almost Healed’

Lil Durk has a big week on Billboard’s charts, as he lands 15 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated June 10) from his new album, Almost Healed.

The set, released May 26 via Alamo Records, debuts at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 125,000 equivalent album units earned in its opening week (May 26-June 1), according to Luminate. It’s his sixth top 10 album on the Billboard 200, following Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 (No. 4 peak, 2019), Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 (No. 2, 2020), The Voice (No. 2, 2020), The Voice of the Heroes, with Lil Baby (No. 1, 2021), and 7220 (No. 1, 2022).

Of Lil Durk’s 15 entries on the latest Hot 100, three land in the top 40, led by the album’s lead single “All My Life,” featuring J. Cole, at No. 4, up from No. 7, after it debuted at its No. 2 high two weeks earlier. Here’s a recap.

Rank, Title:

No. 4, “All My Life,” feat. J. Cole

No. 22, “Stand by Me,” feat. Morgan Wallen

No. 35, “Pelle Coat”

No. 41, “War Bout It,” feat. 21 Savage

No. 59, “Never Imagined,” feat. Future

No. 62, “Never Again”

No. 67, “Big Dawg,” with Chief Wuk

No. 68, “Cross the Globe,” feat. Juice WRLD

No. 72, “Put Em on Ice”

No. 73, “300 Urus”

No. 74, “Sad Songs”

No. 76, “Grandson,” feat. Kodak Black

No. 82, “Before Fajr”

No. 83, “B12”

No. 86, “You Got Em”

Lil Durk charts at least 15 songs on the Hot 100 in a single week for a third time in his career. On the June 19, 2021, chart, he contributed 19 songs, the bulk from The Voice of the Heroes, in its debut chart week. On the March 26, 2022, tally, he posted 17 songs on the Hot 100, largely from 7220, as the set likewise made its chart start.

With 14 debuts, Lil Durk ups his career total to 87 Hot 100 entries. Of those, 15 have charted in 2023, the third-most among all acts this year, after only Morgan Wallen (39) and SZA (16).

Meanwhile, thanks to his guest appearance on “Big Dawg,” Chief Wuk scores his first appearance on the Hot 100. As for the other featured artists on Lil Durk’s new Hot 100 hits, Future increases his total to 162 entries, the fifth-best total in the chart’s history; 21 Savage pushes his total to 80; the late Juice WRLD’s count rises to 78; Wallen now has 63 entries – as he extends his record for the most among core male country acts; and Kodak Black now boasts 41.