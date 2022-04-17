Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

Lil Durk’s 7220 returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a second nonconsecutive week, as the set steps 2-1 on the April 23-dated list with a little over 47,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending April 14 (down 8%), according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The album bowed atop the chart dated March 26 and spent the next three weeks in the runner-up position.

Plus, four more albums debut in the top 10: Jack White’s Fear of the Dawn, 42 Dugg and EST Gee’s Last Ones Left, Fivio Foreign’s B.I.B.L.E. and Camila Cabello’s Familia.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multimetric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new April 23, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on April 19. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of 7220’s 47,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 46,000 (down 9%; equating to 68.56 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise a little under 1,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

7220 has the lowest-unit sum for a No. 1 album in over three years, since A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Hoodie SZN collected about 46,500 units atop the list dated Feb. 16, 2019.

Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album rises 4-2 on the new Billboard 200 with about 46,500 units (up 4%), while the chart-topping Encanto soundtrack is steady at No. 3 with 45,000 units (down 9%).

Jack White’s Fear of the Dawn is the Billboard 200’s top debut of the week, arriving at No. 4 with 42,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 39,000 (making it the top-selling album of the week); SEA units comprise 3,000 (equaling 4.15 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs); and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. Fear of the Dawn is White’s fifth top 10 effort as a soloist, and he’s also claimed top 10s as a member of the bands The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather and The White Stripes (three each).

Over half of Fear of the Dawn’s first-week units were driven by vinyl album sales (24,000 sold) – not surprising considering White’s popularity with the format and his continued championing of vinyl. (White also owns the Detroit-based Third Man Pressing plant.)

Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping Sour is a non-mover at No. 5 with 39,000 equivalent album units (down 2%) while Drake’s former leader Certified Lover Boy climbs 8-6 with 30,500 units (down 1%).

42 Dugg and EST Gee’s collaborative set Last Ones Left debuts at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 with 30,000 equivalent album units earned. It’s the second top 10 for both acts. Of the album’s units earned, SEA units comprise 26,500 units (equaling 36.84 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 3,500 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

Doja Cat’s Planet Her bumps 10-8 on the Billboard 200 with 29,500 equivalent album units earned (down 3%).

Fivio Foreign’s debut full-length studio album B.I.B.L.E. bows at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned. It’s his first top 10 and second charting effort, following the 800 B.C. mixtape, which spent one week on the chart at No. 159 in 2020. Of the new set’s 29,000 units earned, SEA units comprise 27,500 units (equaling 37.75 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 1,000 and TEA units comprise 500.

Rounding out the new top 10 of the Billboard 200 is Camila Cabello’s third studio effort Familia, which debuts at No. 10 with 27,500 equivalent album units earned. All three of her solo studio projects have debuted in the top 10. Of the album’s starting sum, SEA units comprise 14,500 (equaling 20.26 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 11,500 and TEA units comprise nearly 1,500.

Luminate, formerly MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.