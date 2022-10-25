×
Lil Baby Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘It’s Only Me’ Debut

Plus, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bailey Zimmerman make moves in the top 10.

Lil Baby
Lil Baby Kenneth Cappello*

Lil Baby jumps from No. 8 to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Oct. 29), returning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a fourth total week, thanks to his new studio album, It’s Only Me.

The LP launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 216,000 equivalent album units earned in the Oct. 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s the seventh-largest weekly unit sum this year, and the third-largest for a hip-hop album, after the opening weeks of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (295,000; May 28) and Future’s I Never Liked You (222,000; May 14).

Lil Baby concurrently charts 25 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the third-most in a single week in the chart’s 64-year history. Drake placed a one-week record 27 songs on the July 14, 2018 survey, concurrent with the chart debut of his LP Scorpion, and Taylor Swift sent 26 songs onto the Nov. 27, 2021-dated chart after the arrival of Red (Taylor’s Version), with both sets also having opened atop the Billboard 200.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Red Hot Chili Peppers re-enter at No. 2 thanks to their new album Return of the Dream Canteen. The set arrives at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 63,000 units, earning the group its ninth top 10, and No. 1 on Top Album Sales (56,000 sold). The group topped the Artist 100 for the first time in April when its previous 2022 album Unlimited Love began at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Plus, Bailey Zimmerman jumps 16-9 on the Artist 100, entering the top 10 for the first time, thanks to his new debut studio album Leave the Light On. The project opens at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on Top Country Albums (32,000 units).

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.

