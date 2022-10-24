Lil Baby Becomes Just Third Artist to Chart 25 Songs on Hot 100 in a Single Week

Lil Baby charts a whopping 25 songs on the latest, Oct. 29-dated Billboard Hot 100, including all 23 tracks from his new album It’s Only Me.

In the 64-year history of the Hot 100, Lil Baby is just the third act to have his fingerprint on at least a quarter of the chart, after Drake, who placed a one-week record 27 songs on the July 14, 2018, survey, concurrent with the release of his LP Scorpion, and Taylor Swift, who sent 26 songs onto the Nov. 27, 2021-dated chart, as Red (Taylor’s Version) simultaneously made its chart arrival, with both sets having opened atop the Billboard 200 albums tally.

It’s Only Me likewise launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with 216,000 equivalent album units earned in the Oct. 14-20 tracking week, according to Luminate. It’s the seventh-largest weekly units sum this year, and the third-largest for a hip-hop album, after the first weeks of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (295,000; May 28) and Future’s I Never Liked You (222,000; May 14).

Lil Baby lands his third Billboard 200 No. 1, after 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes, with Lil Durk, and 2020’s My Turn.

Here’s a recap of Lil Baby’s entries on the newest Hot 100. All are debuts except where noted:

Rank, Artist Billing, Title:

No. 4, Lil Baby, “California Breeze”

No. 8, Lil Baby feat. Fridayy, “Forever”

No. 10, Lil Baby, “Real Spill”

No. 15, Lil Baby & Nardo Wick, “Pop Out”

No. 16, Lil Baby, “In a Minute” (up from No. 40; new high)

No. 19, Lil Baby & Young Thug, “Never Hating”

No. 21, Lil Baby, “Heyy” (up from No. 77; new high)

No. 22, Lil Baby, “Stand On It”

No. 26, Lil Baby, “Not Finished”

No. 32, Lil Baby, “Perfect Timing”

No. 42, Lil Baby feat. Future, “From Now On”

No. 45, Lil Baby, “Waterfall Flow”

No. 52, Lil Baby, “Everything”

No. 54, Lil Baby, “Double Down”

No. 57, Lil Baby & Rylo Rodriguez, “Cost To Be Alive”

No. 58, Lil Baby feat. Pooh Shiesty, “Shiest Talk”

No. 64, Lil Baby, “Top Priority”

No. 66, DJ Khaled feat. Drake & Lil Baby, “Staying Alive” (down from No. 49; peaked at No. 5)

No. 68, Lil Baby & EST Gee, “Back and Forth”

No. 69, Lil Baby, “Danger”

No. 70, Lil Baby, “Russian Roulette”

No. 76, Lil Baby, “FR”

No. 80, Lil Baby, “No Fly Zone”

No. 81, Lil Baby feat. Jeremih, “Stop Playin”

No. 84, Lil Baby, “Freestyle” (down from No. 63, its peak)

With 20 debuts, Lil Baby ups his career total to 131 Hot 100-charting songs, passing Chris Brown (113) and Nicki Minaj (125) for the seventh-most. Drake leads all acts with 278, followed by the Glee Cast (207), Lil Wayne (183), Taylor Swift (168), Future (152) and Kanye West (141).

Lil Baby also ups his career totals to 13 career Hot 100 top 10s, 26 top 20 hits, and 48 top 40 entries.

Upon the rapper’s latest achievement, here’s a look at every week in which an act has charted at least 20 songs on the Hot 100:

Most Concurrent Hot 100-Charting Songs:

27, Drake, July 14, 2018

26, Taylor Swift, Nov. 27, 2021

25, Lil Baby, Oct. 29, 2022

24, Drake, July 21, 2018

24, Drake, April 8, 2017

23, Kanye West, Sept. 11, 2021

22, Bad Bunny, May 21, 2022

22, Lil Uzi Vert, March 28, 2020

22, Lil Wayne, Oct. 13, 2018

21, Drake, Sept. 18, 2021

21, Drake, April 15, 2017

20, Bad Bunny, May 28, 2022

20, Lil Uzi Vert, March 21, 2020

20, Drake, May 21, 2016

Meanwhile, Lil Baby has now charted 39 songs on the Hot 100 in 2022 alone, passing YoungBoy Never Broke Again (30) for the most among all acts this year. Lil Uzi Vert holds the record for the most entries in a calendar year among soloists, with 46 in 2020. The Glee Cast holds the overall yearly record, with 80 in 2010.