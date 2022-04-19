Lil Baby Becomes 12th Artist to Earn 100 Billboard Hot 100 Chart Hits

Lil Baby joins elite company on the Billboard Hot 100, as he becomes one of only 12 artists to have earned at least 100 career entries on the songs chart.

He scores his 99th and 100th titles, as “Right On” and “In a Minute” debut at Nos. 13 and 14, respectively, on the Hot 100 dated April 23. Streaming drives the tracks’ arrivals, as they start with 18.1 million and 17.6 million official U.S. streams, respectively, in the week ending April 14, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

Here’s an updated look at the 12 acts that have earned triple-digit appearance totals on the Hot 100, which began with the list dated Aug. 4, 1958. (Elvis Presley is among them, even with his career having started prior to the Hot 100’s inception.)

Total Billboard Hot 100 Entries

260, Drake

207, Glee Cast

180, Lil Wayne

166, Taylor Swift

135, Ye

132, Future

123, Nicki Minaj

109, Elvis Presley

107, Chris Brown

104, Jay-Z

103, Justin Bieber

100, Lil Baby

Of Lil Baby’s 100 total entries, 35 have reached the top 40 and nine have hit the top 10. He’s placed as high as No. 2 with three songs: “Wants and Needs” and “Girls Want Girls” – both credited to Drake featuring Lil Baby – debuted and peaked at No. 2 last year, and his collab with Nicki Minaj “Do We Have a Problem?” debuted and peaked at No. 2 this February.

Lil Baby (real name: Dominique Jones) first hit the Hot 100 dated Dec. 30, 2017, with “My Dawg,” which rose to No. 71. He followed with his first of four charted collaborations with Drake, “Yes Indeed,” which reached No. 6 in June 2018. Their other shared Hot 100 entry, beyond their three top 10s: “Never Recover,” with Gunna and featuring Drake, debuted and peaked at No. 15 in October 2018.

Lil Baby’s most-frequent collaborator among his 100 Hot 100 hits is Lil Durk, as 22 titles include both rappers. Gunna is second, with 13 shared entries. Lil Baby has also released studio albums with each: Drip Harder, by Lil Baby and Gunna, reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 in October 2018 and The Voice of the Heroes, by Lil Baby and Lil Durk, launched at No. 1 in June 2021. The latter became Lil Baby’s second No. 1 set, among five top 10s, after his own My Turn, in March 2020.

Of the six other rappers with at least 100 Hot 100 hits, Lil Baby has collaborated with five: Drake, Future, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Ye (all except for Jay-Z).

While it’s rare for artists to chart triple-digit entries on the Hot 100, it’s become a more regular occurrence since the chart’s inclusion of streaming, with acts regularly making first-week impacts with multiple cuts from Billboard 200-debuting albums. Prior to Lil Baby, Bieber most recently joined the club last July. Chris Brown, Future and Taylor Swift were welcomed in 2020, Jay-Z in 2019 and Minaj in 2018.

(Notably, Lil Baby has also contributed uncredited vocals, with Rosalía, to a remix of Travis Scott’s 2019 No. 1 “Highest in the Room,” while his vocals, and The Weeknd’s, are part of Ye’s “Hurricane,” which reached No. 6 last September.)

“Right On” and “In a Minute” concurrently debut at Nos. 5 and 6 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, respectively, upping Lil Baby’s career total on that ranking to 105 entries. (Drake leads with 279.) Lil Baby adds his 22nd and 23rd top 10s, two months after “Do We Have a Problem?,” with Minaj, premiered as his first No. 1.

His latest hits also open at Nos. 3 and 4 on Streaming Songs. Lil Baby now has 17 career top five hits on the tally, the third-most in its history, after Drake (42) and Bieber (19).