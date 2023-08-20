Liam Gallagher Crowned on U.K. Albums Chart With ‘Knebworth 22’

Liam Gallagher is king of the U.K. Albums Chart with Knebworth 22 (via Warner Records).

Recorded live last year at the scene of one of Oasis’s most iconic events, Knebworth 22 keeps the streak alive for Gallagher, who now boasts five solo chart leaders, including As You Were (2017), Why Me? Why Not (2019), MTV Unplugged (2020) and C’mon You Know (2022).

As a member of Oasis, Gallagher claimed eight No. 1s, including all seven of the Britpop legends’ studio albums. Gallagher’s post-Oasis project Beady Eye released two albums, 2011’s Different Gear, Still Speeding (peaking at No. 3) and 2013’s BE (No. 2).

By securing top spot on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published Aug. 18, Liam goes one better than his brother Noel Gallagher, whose own post-Oasis career has yielded four No. 1s and a narrow miss with Council Skies, which came in at No. 2 on the national chart earlier in the year behind Foo Fighters’ But Here We Are.

The leader at the halfway mark, Knebworth 22 is the biggest selling album of the week on vinyl and downloads, according to the Official Charts Company.

Coming in at No. 2 on the national chart is the Hives’ sixth album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons (Disques Hives). That’s the Swedish rockers’ highest charting LP in the U.K., besting the No. 7 for their 2002 collection Your New Favourite Band, released through Alan McGee’s Poptones label, and its followup from 2004, Tyrannosaurus Hives (Polydor).

Completing an all-new top three is Jungle’s Volcano (Caiola), which erupts at No. 3. All four of the British electronic music pair’s albums have cracked the U.K. top 10.

Also new to the top 10 is London rapper Fredo with Unfinished Business (PG Records) arriving at No. 9, for his fifth top tier appearance, while new releases from Lucy Spraggan (Balance at No. 24 via CTRL) and John Lydon’s Public Image Ltd (End of World at No. 33 via PIL Official) impact the U.K. top 40.

Finally, Taylor Swift makes her presence felt on the top 40 with eight titles, including three in the top 10. Leading the way is 1989 at No. 5, which reenters the top 5 for the first time since 2015, the OCC notes, powered by the announcement that her re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will arrive Oct. 27.

