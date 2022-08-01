LF System Lands at U.K. Chart Summit For Fourth Week With ‘Afraid To Feel’

LF System locks-up a fourth consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. with “Afraid To Feel” (Warner Records), the Scottish production duo’s disco-tinged summer hit.

The track now boasts a full, unbeaten month atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart, notching 49,000 chart sales during the most recent frame, including 5.4 million streams and a market-leading volume of digital downloads, the OCC reports.

The highest new entry this week belongs to Central Cee, as the hip-hop artist’s viral track “Doja” (Warner Records) starts at No. 2. It’s the Londoner’s highest-charting U.K. single to date, eclipsing the No. 4 best for his 2021 single “Obsessed With You”.

Further down the list, OneRepublic lifts 13-12 with “I Ain’t Worried” (Interscope), taken from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack, and there are new peak positions for Sigala and Talia Mar’s Love Island anthem “Stay The Night” (up 15-14 via Ministry of Sound) and Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” (up 25-18 via L-M/RCA for a new career best).

Billie Eilish sees both Guitar Songs (via Interscope) releases appear in the top tier on the Official U.K. Singles Chart this week. “TV” bows at No. 23 and “The 30th” debuts at No. 33, for the California pop star’s 16th and 17th U.K. Top 40 appearances, respectively.

Finally, Australian electronic music producer DJ Luude snags his second U.K. Top 40 hit, this time with “Big City Life” featuring Mattafix, new at No. 37. It’s the follow-up to his update of Men At Work’s “Down Under,” which cracked the U.K. Top 10.