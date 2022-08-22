LF System Extends Reign Over U.K. Chart as Dance Music Dominates

It’s been a long, hot summer and the Brits are still dancing.

Scottish electronic production duo LF System locks in a seventh consecutive week at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart with “Afraid to Feel,” as music fans clamor to the dancefloor – and dance tunes.

“Afraid to Feel” leads the way with over 5.2 million streams, and is one of four dance music singles impacting the top 5, a result that hasn’t been seen for six years, the Official Charts Company reports.

The last time dance music held four of the top five positions was in September 2016, when The Chainsmokers and Halsey led the tally with “Closer.”

Dance dominates the chart published Aug. 19, 2022, with Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s hit viral hit “B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Rosebud) up 10-2; Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”(Columbia) down 2-3; and David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson’s “It’s Crazy What Love Can Do” (Parlophone) up 7-5.

The highest new entry this week belongs to rap star Nicki Minaj, whose “Super Freaky Girl” (Republic Records) starts at No. 15. The track, which samples Rick James’ signature song from 1981, “Super Freak,” is Minaj’s highest-charting solo single since 2013’s “Anaconda” slithered to No. 3, and lands the Trinidad native her 40th U.K. Top 40 entry.

Just one place behind is Luude’s “Big City Life” (Warner Records) with Mattafix, which lifts 24-16, for a new peak position. “Big City Life” is the Australian DJ and producer’s followup to “Down Under,” featuring Colin Hay, which reached No. 5 following its release in 2021.