LF System Ends Kate Bush’s U.K. Chart Run

LF System surges to No. 1 in the U.K. with “Afraid to Feel” (Warner), ending Kate Bush’s three-week reign in the process.

The Scottish electronic act, comprising Sean Finnigan and Conor Larkman, bag a first leader as the disco-leaning number lifts 2-1 in its sixth week on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

“Afraid to Feel,” which samples Silk’s 1975 tune “I Can’t Stop (Turning You On),” caught fire on TikTok before making the leap into the mainstream.

According to the Official Charts Company, the single raked in 5.5 million streams in the U.K. during the most recent cycle, to end the rule of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” (Fish People).

Bush’s 1985 hit, which has been ignited by the fourth season of Stranger Things, dips 3-1.

Further down the list for the week July 8 – 14, 2022, British DJ and producer Nathan Dawe and singer Ella Henderson’s club-ready “21 Reasons” (Atlantic) dances into the Top 10 for the first time. “21 Reasons” improves 13-10 in its 10th week on the survey, for Dawe’s second and Henderson’s sixth Top 10 appearance, respectively.

Stranger Things is having an effect on another classic ‘80s number, this time from the other end of the musical spectrum. Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” (Blackened/Vertigo) flies onto the Official U.K. Singles Chart for the first time, after it appeared in Eddie Munson’s guitar solo scene.

“Master Of Puppets” makes its debut at No. 47, some 36 years after its release, and is one of the band’s 23 singles to impact the U.K. Top 75.

It’s the title track from the Rock Hall-inducted metal legends’ third album, which reached No. 41 in the U.K. following its 1986 release.