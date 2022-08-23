×
LF System Heading For Eighth Week at U.K. Chart Summit With ‘Afraid to Feel’

Blackpink's comeback single "Pink Venom" is set to arrive at No. 15, for what would be a new career high.

LF System's "Afraid to Feel"
Picasa

LF System’s four eyes are on the prize — an eighth consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K.

The Scottish production pair, Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan, lead the midweek chart with their disco-channeling hit “Afraid to Feel” (Warner Records).

If “Afraid to Feel” completes two months at No. 1, it’ll surpass “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” the hit from Disney’s Encanto, which ruled the weekly chart for seven cycles earlier this year. Harry Styles’ “As It Was” is the only single to log more time at No. 1 this year, at 10 weeks.

The race is far from done, however, as London DJ Eliza Rose and Manchester producer Interplanetary Criminal could nab a new peak position as their viral single “B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Rosebud) lifts 4-2 on the Official Chart Update.

Meanwhile, OneRepublic’s Top Gun: Maverick tie-in “I Ain’t Worried” (Interscope) continues to fly. It’s set to soar 6-5, for a new high.

The highest new release this week should belong to Aitch and Ed Sheeran, with their collaboration “My G” (Capitol). The track is lifted from Aitch’s debut full-length album Close To Home, which is the most-streamed album of the week so far, and is poised for a top 5 berth.

Also notable on the singles chart blast is “Big City Life” (Warner Records) by Australian DJ and producer Luude with Mattafix. It’s the followup to Luude’s update of Men At Work’s “Down Under,” featuring Colin Hay, which peaked at No. 5.

Finally, Blackpink’s comeback single “Pink Venom” (Interscope) is set to arrive at No. 15, for what would be a new career high. The K-pop act has made six appearances in the U.K. Top 40, with a best of No. 17 for their 2020 collaboration with Lady Gaga, “Sour Candy.”

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (Aug. 26).

