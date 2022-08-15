LF System’s ‘Afraid to Feel’ Enters Week 6 Atop U.K. Singles Chart

LF System feels like a champion for another week, as the Scottish electronic production duo extends its chart reign with “Afraid to Feel” (via Warner Records).



The disco-chaneling tune has now led the Official U.K. Singles Chart for six unbroken weeks, and it’s again the most-streamed single in the country, racking up more than 5.5 million plays, the OCC reports.



“Afraid to Feel” holds off Beyonce’s “Break My Soul” (Columbia) which stays at No. 2 in its eighth week, for its equal best position. With its runner-up finish, Beyonce again misses out on a chart double as her LP Renaissance enters a second week atop the national albums survey.



The highest new entry on the latest U.K. singles chart, published Aug. 12, belongs to KSI and Tom Grennan with “Not Over Yet” (Atlantic) new No. 4. It’s KSI’s eighth and Tom’s fourth U.K. top 10 appearance.



The highest climber on the latest frame belongs to DJ Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal, whose “B.O.T.A (Baddest of them All)” (via Rosebud) catches fire on TikTok and enters the U.K. Top 10 for the first time. “B.O.T.A” flies 45-10.



Also making debuts this week is Joel Corry and Becky Hill’s collaboration “History” (at No. 20 via Atlantic); DJ Khaled’s update of the Bee Gees’ “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby (at No. 21 via Black Butter); Headie One, Abra Cadabra and Bandokay’s “Can’t Be Us” (No. 27 via Relentless); and fitness influencer-turned-rapper HSTikkyTokky and J Fado’s “Hold This” (No. 31 via HSTikkyTokky and J Fado).



Finally, Luude continues to climb with his Mattafix collab, “Big City Life” (Warner Records), up 28-24. It’s the Australian DJ and producer’s second Top 40 hit following his drum ‘n’ bass reimagining of Men At Work’s “Down Under,” which cracked the U.K. Top 10 earlier in the year.