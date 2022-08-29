LF System’s ‘Afraid To Feel’ Keeps Rolling Atop U.K. Chart

It’s official: LF System’s summer hit “Afraid To Feel” (Warner Records) has the U.K.’s longest unbroken run at No. 1 this year.

The disco-pounder clocks eight-straight weeks at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, eclipsing the seven-week reign of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the beginning of 2022.

“Afraid To Feel” is the market’s most-streamed track with another 4.6 million spins, and it extends its lead as the longest-running dance No. 1 of the decade, the OCC reports.

Holding at No. 2 is DJ Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s ”B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Rosebud) while OneRepublic’s Top Gun: Maverick tie-in ”I Ain’t Worried” (Interscope) lifts 6-5 for a new peak.

The highest debut on the chart published Aug. 26 belongs to Aitch, as “Close To Home” starts at No. 7. The title track from his debut LP, which starts at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Album Chart, “Close To Home” is the Manchester rapper’s seventh U.K. top 10 single.

Nicki Minaj earns her 14th U.K. top 10 appearance with “Super Freaky Girl” (Warner Records) up 15-10, while Australian DJ and producer Luude is on the verge of a second top 10 with the drum ‘n’ bass tune “Big City Life” (Warner Records) with Mattafix, lifting 16-11.

Finally, K-pop stars Blackpink enjoy a seventh U.K. Top 40 splash with “Pink Venom” (Interscope), lifted from their forthcoming second album Born Pink. It’s new at No. 22.