LF System’s ‘Afraid To Feel’ Logs Third Week Atop U.K. Chart

LF System delivers a three-peat on the U.K. singles survey with “Afraid To Feel” (via Warner Brothers).

The Scottish electronic music pair leads the Official U.K. Singles Chart for a third consecutive week with their hit club track, which notches a market-leading 6.7 million streams during the latest cycle, the OCC reports.

Meanwhile, Afrobeats artist Burna Boy is on the rise with “Last Last” (Atlantic), lifting 7-4, for a new peak. The Love, Damini release is now Burna Boy’s highest-flying solo single, excluding his contribution to Stormzy’s 2020 chart-leader “Own It” with Ed Sheeran.

It’s twice as nice for Ella Henderson, who earns new peak positions with two Top 10 singles — “Crazy What Love Can Do” (Parlophone) with David Guetta and Becky Hill (up 8-6) and “21 Reasons” (up 10-9) with Nathan Dawe.

Meanwhile, OneRepublic is gunning for a Top 10 appearance with “I Ain’t Worried” (Interscope), up 14-13, a new peak. “Worried” is flying following its appearance in the Tom Cruise action film, Top Gun: Maverick.

The highest new entry this week is the all-star release “Stay With Me” (Coumbia), recorded by Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams. It’s new at No. 29, for Harris’ 38th, Timberlake’s 27th, Halsey’s 12th and Pharrell’s 20th U.K. Top 40 appearance, respectively, according to the OCC.

Finally, Ed Sheeran chalks up another milestone with “Bad Habits” (Asylum), which logs a 52nd consecutive week inside the U.K. Top 40 (down 35-39). On its way to a full-year in the top tier, “Bad Habits” spent 11 weeks at No. 1, was declared the biggest song of 2021 by the Official Charts Company, and the most-played song over the U.K.’s airwaves, according to broadcast data published by PPL.