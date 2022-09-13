Lewis Capaldi Heading For U.K. Chart Title With ‘Forget Me’

The Brits haven’t forgotten Lewis Capaldi.

The Scottish singer and songwriter is on track for another U.K. chart crown with “Forget Me” (via Vertigo), his first single in nearly three years.

Produced by TMS, Capaldi’s comeback track leads the midweek chart, and is en route to becoming his third leader following “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go,” both from 2019.

He has five top 10s to his name, a figure that almost certainly will rise to six when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published.

In a quirky open-letter which accompanied the release of “Forget Me,” Capaldi admitted to nerves — expressed in his own self-deprecating way. “All joking aside, I’m really excited to be back and get this song out there. I won’t lie though, I’m absolutely shitting it too, so it will be interesting to see how it all pans out this time,” he wrote. “It could be the beginning of a beautiful chapter in my life, or the very public downward spiral that, let’s face it, I’m probably due.”

Based on midweek data, the “very public downward spiral” he writes of appears most unlikely.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj’s Billboard Hot 100 leader “Super Freaky Girl” (Republic Records) continues its upward trend, rising 6-5 on the , fueled by its official music video and a “Queen Mix”. No. 5 would mark a new peak position for the Trinidadian hip-hop star’s latest release.

Also on the climb is Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” (RCA), up 16-12 on the chart blast; Tom Odell’s “Another Love” (Columbia), up 24-20 on the midweek survey; Burna Boy’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “My Hand” (Atlantic), set to rise 23-22; Oxlade’s “Ku Lo Sa – A Colors Show” (Epic), ready for a 34-26 lift; and Jax’s “Victoria’s Secret” (Atlantic), set to vault 50-38.

New arrivals are few and far between on the latest midweek chart, with D4VD’s “Romantic Homicide” (at No. 62 via D4VD) and Central Cee’s “LA Leakers Freestyle” (at No. 65 via Central Cee) poised to appear further down the list.

All will be revealed when the Official Charts Company publishes its weekly survey late Friday (Sept. 16).