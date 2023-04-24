Lewis Capaldi Delivers Late Knockout For U.K. Chart Title

Lewis Capaldi delivered a second-half knockout as “Wish You The Best” (via Vertigo) debuts at No. 1 on the U.K. singles chart.

With his latest feat, the Scottish singer and songwriter bags his fifth U.K. leader after “Someone You Loved” (from 2019), “Before You Go” (2019), “Forget Me” (2022) and “Pointless” (2023).

According to the Official Charts Company, Capaldi now sits alongside David Bowie, Beyoncé, Cheryl, All Saints and the Bee Gees among artists with five U.K. chart-topping singles to his name.

“With The Best” pulled off something of a miracle. The single, lifted from Capaldi’s forthcoming sophomore album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, had trailed previous leader “Miracle” by Calvin Harris, and “Daylight,” by David Kushner, on the midweek survey before storming home in first place.

A special CD single and Capaldi’s Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now provide the punch. Almost 16,800 units of the single were shifted, the OCC reports, while two of his former leaders, “Forget Me” (up 8-7) and “Pointless” (up 17-16) are lifted by his emotional doc.

Desire to Be Heavenly Sent is scheduled for release May 19.

Meanwhile, “Miracle” (Columbia) dips 1-2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart and remains the most-streamed track in the country with 5.6 million plays. U.S. viral star David Kushner makes his top 10 debut on the latest chart, published Friday, April 21, with “Daylight” new at No. 3. Kushner’s only other appearance in the top 40 was 2022’s “Miserable Man,” which got over the line at No. 39.

Post Malone earns his 15th top 20 hit, and just misses out on a ninth top ten, as his new pop-leaning single “Chemical” (Republic Records) blasts to No. 11. It’s his best-positioned single since 2019’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” which also reached No. 11.

Finally, rising U.S. rapper Ice Spice enjoys her first U.K. top 40 appearance with “Princess Diana” (10K Projects/Capitol), which has found new life thanks to a remix featuring Nicki Minaj. It’s at No. 22 on the latest tally.

