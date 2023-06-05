Lewis Capaldi Snags Second Week at No. 1 on U.K. Albums Chart

Lewis Capaldi’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (via EMI) won’t be budged from the U.K. chart summit.

The Scottish singer and songwriter enters a second unbroken week at No. 1. That’s still a long way off the 10-week reign of Capaldi’s 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Capaldi might have had an anxious moment or three, on account of Taylor Swift’s reignited Midnights (EMI) set. TayTay’s 10th studio album blasts 10-8 following the release of the repackaged Til Dawn edition, finishing the chart week just 1,100 chart units adrift in second place.

As previously reported, three cuts from the repacked Midnights LP make an impact on the national singles chart: “Karma” featuring Ice Spice, “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey, and “Hits Different.”

Completing the podium finish is Harry Styles’ former chart-leading third solo studio album Harry’s House (Columbia), up 3-2. Harry’s House and Styles’ second studio effort, 2019’s Fine Line (16-13), enjoy a lift as the former One Direction star completes his Love On Tour shows on home turf.

Another major league artist touring the U.K. –and enjoying an albums chart bounce — is Beyoncé. The former Destiny’s Child star’s Renaissance World Tour lap of the U.K. helps her latest LP, Renaissance (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) climb 7-6 on the current tally, published June 2.

Sparks lights up the survey with The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte (Island), new at No. 7. That’s the U.S. alternative pop outfit’s U.K. chart peak, and fifth U.K. top 10 appearance, dating back to 1974’s Kimono My House (No. 4).

Mick Hucknall’s Simply Red earns a 15th U.K. top 10 appearance with Time (Rhino), new at No. 8, while Arlo Parks snags a second with My Soft Machine, new at No. 9. My Soft Machine is the follow-up to Parks’ debut, Collapsed in Sunbeams (Transgressive), which scooped the coveted Mercury Prize in 2021.

Finally, the “Tina Turner effect” can be seen on the albums chart, as U.K. fans grieve the death of the superstar in the best way possible — by returning to her music. Turner’s hits collection Simply The Best (Parlophone) roars 79-19, and The Platinum Collection reenters the chart at No. 32.