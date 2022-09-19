Lewis Capaldi Blasts to No. 1 In U.K. With ‘Forget Me’

Lewis Capaldi completes his comeback as “Forget Me” (Vertigo) blasts to No. 1 in the U.K.

The Scottish singer and songwriter’s first release in three years is also his third song to hit No. 1, following “Someone You Loved” (from 2019) and “Before You Go” (2020).

“Forget Me” racks up more than 56,000 first-week chart sales, according to the Official Charts Company, and it’s the most purchased (physical and digital downloads) single during the latest cycle.

It’s the third single to start at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Chart this year, after Dave’s “Starlight” and Harry Styles’ “As It Was.”

Brits certainly haven’t forgotten Capaldi. As he collects the singles chart crown, his debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent returns to the U.K. top 10, up 17-9. The LP ruled the survey for 10 weeks following its release in 2019, and logged 78 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

The runner-up on the singles chart once again is David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone), unchanged at No. 2; while Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” (Republic Records) lifts 6-5, for a new peak; and Chris Brown’s “Under The Influence” (RCA) lifts 14-9, for the U.S. R&B singer’s first U.K. top 10 appearance in two years.

Three stars of Afrobeats enjoy climbs on the new survey. Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran’s “For My Hand” (Atlantic) lifts 24-22; Oxlade’s “Ku Lo Sa – A Colors Show” (Epic) improves 32-24; and Rema’s “Calm Down” (Mavin) soars 51-35 following the release of a remix featuring Selena Gomez.

Finally, Central Cee just misses out on a 13th top 40 appearance with “LA Leakers Freestyle” (via Central Cee), new at No. 42.