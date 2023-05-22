×
Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ Builds Enormous U.K. Chart Lead

The Scot's sophomore album is outselling the rest of the top 20 combined.

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi performs live on stage during a concert at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on Feb. 16, 2023 in Berlin. Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi can almost taste victory in the U.K. chart race.

The Scottish singer and songwriter will be hard to beat, as Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent (EMI) notches 68,000 chart sales by the midweek point, the Official Charts Company reports, and is currently outselling the rests of the top 20 combined.

It’s on track to overtake  Ed Sheeran’s Subtract (Asylum) as the year’s fastest-selling LP, and push Sheeran’s album from the summit after a two-week stay (Subtract opened with 76,000 chart sales).

Assuming Capaldi reigns supreme when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday, May 26, it’ll give the Scot his second leader after his 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which has passed one million U.K. combined sales and features the global hit “Someone You Loved,” which is recognized by the OCC as the most-streamed song in the U.K.

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is already a hit machine. Three songs from it, “Forget Me,” “Pointless,” and “Wish You The Best,” have led the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

Capaldi leads an all-new top four on the Official Chart Update. Based on midweek sales and streaming data, ‘80s rockers Def Leppard could debut at No. 2 with Drastic Symphonies (Mercury), a collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, while fellow British rock band Sleep Token could complete the podium with Take Me Back To Eden (Spinefarm), set to arrive at No. 3.

Close behind is Swedish rock act Ghost with their covers EP Phantomime (Loma Vista), set to start at No. 4, while Sheeran’s Subtract is poised to drop 1-5.

Also eyeing top 10 berths are veteran prog-rock group Yes with Mirror To The Sky (Century Media), at No. 6 on the chart update, and iconic U.S. singer and songwriter Paul Simon with Seven Psalms (Sony Music CG), set to bow at No. 9.

Finally, as fans mourn the death of the Smiths’ bass player Andy Rourke, the indie legends’ music is providing some comfort. The Smiths’ hits compilation The Sound of The Smiths (Rhino) could return to top 40, at No. 30.

