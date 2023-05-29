Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ Blasts to No. 1 In Australia

Lewis Capaldi wouldn’t be denied his first No. 1 in Australia, as Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent blasts to the summit.

The Scottish singer and songwriter’s sophomore album eclipses the No. 7 best for his debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent from 2019. Platinum-certified Divinely Uninspired bounces 34-30 this week in its 210th cycle on the survey.

Coming in at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart, published May 26, is John Farnham’s Finding The Voice (Wheatley Records / Sony Music Australia), the soundtrack to the documentary of the same name.

Finding The Voice becomes the legendary Australian singer’s 20th top 10 album in Australia.

The documentary, like its companion album, is a hit. In the weeks following its release May 18 through Sony Pictures, Finding the Voice was confirmed as the best-selling theatrical release of an Australian music documentary.

Farnham is accustomed to life at or near the top of the charts. His blockbuster 1986 album Whispering Jack spending 25 weeks at No. 1, and is the highest selling album by an Australian act, shifting more than 1.6 million copies. Today, it’s certified 24-times platinum.

He also led the albums tally with Age Of Reason (1988), Chain Reaction (1990), Then Again… (1993), Highlights From The Main Event with Olivia Newton-John and Anthony Warlow (1998), 33 1/3 (2000), The Last Time (2002), Highlights from Two Strong Hearts: Live (2015) and Friends For Christmas, both with Olivia Newton-John (2016).

Farnham has been in the headlines due to poor health. The ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted singer underwent major surgery last year to remove a cancerous growth on his throat, and subsequently endured a stint in hospital as he battled a chest infection.

Completing an all-new top three is Sleep Token’s third album, Take Me Back To Eden (Spinefarm/Inertia). It’s new at No. 3 for the British rock band’s first appearance on the ARIA Chart, while Ed Sheeran‘s latest, Subtract (Atlantic/Warner), dips 1-4.

Also cracking the top 10 on debut is South Coast, Australian indie band The Vanns with their second album Last Of Your Kind (Upper River Records/AWAL), new at No. 8, for their first impression on the tally.

Adelaide alternative rock band Bad//Dreems starts at No. 10 with Hoo Ha! (BMG/ADA).

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Morgan Wallen logs a seventh week at No. 1 with “Last Night” (Republic/Universal).

Finally, Lana Del Rey secures the top debut with her recently unearthed recording from 2012, “Say Yes To Heaven” (Interscope/Universal), new at No. 20, while Australia’s pop princess Kylie Minogue scores her 49th top 50 single with “Padam Padam” (Liberation), new at No. 39.

