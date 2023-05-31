LE SSERAFIM, Tina Turner Pace Hot Trending Songs Chart

LE SSERAFIM’s “Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard’s Wife” heads to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, dated June 3 following the release of the song’s music video.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Le Sserafim Tina Turner See latest videos, charts and news

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running May 19-25.

“Eve, Psyche and the Bluebeard’s Wife” was originally released May 1 as part of LE SSERAFIM’s album Unforgiven, which became the K-pop group’s first top 10 on the Billboard 200 when it debuted at No. 6 (May 20).

The song’s music video was released May 23, driving LE SSERAFIM to its highest rank on Hot Trending Songs, surpassing the No. 15 peak of “Flash Forward” on the May 13 survey.

LE SSERAFIM reigns over a trio of songs by Tina Turner after the music icon’s May 24 death at age 83. “The Best” launches at No. 2, followed by “What’s Love Got to Do With It” at No. 4 and “Private Dancer” at No. 13.

Turner makes multiple appearances on the June 3 Billboard charts, including the premieres of “The Best” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It” at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively, on Digital Song Sales, thanks to 8,000 and 7,000 downloads, respectively, according to Luminate. Further gains for Turner’s catalog are likely on the June 10-dated rankings following a full week of sales, radio and streaming data.

Other songs in Hot Trending Songs’ top five include new music from Diddy, City Girls and Fabolous (“Act Bad,” No. 3) and Yeat, with Young Thug (“My Wrist,” No. 5).

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.