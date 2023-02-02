LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Fearless’ Tops Japan Hot 100

LE SSERAFIM’s “Fearless” hits No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Feb. 1, preventing Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” from extending its all-time record for weeks at No. 1.

The six-member girl group’s first single in Japan ruled physical sales with 321,717 copies sold in its first week. In other metrics of the chart’s measurement, the single came in at No. 7 for video views, No. 14 for radio airplay, No. 41 in downloads, and No. 55 in streaming, leading this week’s song chart with 9,376 points overall.

After scoring its 12th week at No. 1 on the Japan Hot 100 last week, Official HIGE DANdism’s “Subtitle” slows down in all metrics besides radio and slips to No. 2 for the first time in nine weeks with 8,687 overall points, down by about 8 percent from the previous week.

This week saw the breakthrough of girl groups on the Japan Hot 100. TWICE’s “Moonlight Sunrise” jumps 20-5, fueled by streaming (No. 5, up 127 percent from last week) and video (No. 2, up 12 percent). Rising five-member K-pop group NewJeans’s “Ditto” also breaks into the top 10 after crawling up the list these past several weeks (12→18→13→12→11→10). The track was powered by streaming, coming in at No. 4 for the metric.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, YouTube and GYAO! video views and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, here. For more on Japanese music and charts, visit Billboard Japan’s English Twitter account.