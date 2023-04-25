Latto’s ‘Put It On Da Floor’ Arrives Atop Hot Trending Songs Chart

Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” paces Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, for April 29.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running April 14-20.

“Floor,” released April 21, is Latto’s first weekly Hot Trending Songs ruler, eclipsing the No. 20 peak of “FTCU,” featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo, last December.

The song crowns the latest list following pre-release teases of the track on the rapper’s social media; she initially announced the new single via its artwork on April 19.

Latto reigns over Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s new collaboration “Un x100to,” which bows at No. 2. The duet was released April 17 and quickly shot toward the top of multiple charts; on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs tally dated April 29, the song starts at No. 3 despite just four days of streaming, sales and radio data. It earned 19.9 million official U.S. streams, 52,000 radio audience impressions and 4,000 downloads from April 14-20, according to Luminate.

More chart appearances for both “Floor” and “x100to” are likely upon the Billboard rankings dated May 6, which will incorporate April 21-27 data.

Music from Stray Kids, Drake, Salman Khan and Devi Sri Prasad round out the latest Hot Trending Songs survey’s top five.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.