Lana Del Rey’s ‘Say Yes To Heaven’ Set For U.K. Top 10

Lana Del Rey‘s long-overdue release of “Say Yes To Heaven” (via Polydor) could immediately land her a U.K. top 10.

The U.S. alternative pop star blasts to No. 8 on the chart update, and is on track for the week’s top debut.

Co-written and produced in 2012 with her frequent collaborator Rick Nowels, “Heaven” was cut for the Ultraviolence album, but didn’t make the final tracklist for that or subsequent recordings. The track was leaked in October 2020 and took on a viral life of its own, culminating in a release proper last Friday.

Clearly Del Rey’s early stuff has a strong connection with U.K. fans.

If it keeps its pace, “Say Yes To Heaven” will give Del Rey her first solo top 10 single in the U.K. since “Born to Die” in 2012. To date, she’s bagged five U.K. top 10s, three of which are collaborations — “Summertime Sadness,” “Don’t Call Me Angel,” and Taylor Swift’s “Snow on the Beach.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s princess of pop Kylie Minogue is eyeing a chart splash with her new single “Padam Padam” (BMG). The electronic-pop number arrives at No. 26 on the chart blast, and would give Kylie a 52nd top 40 hit if it holds its form in the second half of the cycle.

The single, which Minogue performed Sunday night (May 21) for the final of American Idol, could be her highest entry on the Official U.K. Singles Chart since “Into The Blue” peaked at No. 12 in 2014.

Meanwhile, at the top of the chart blast, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding remain on track for a seventh non-consecutive week in charge with “Miracle” (Columbia).

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday (May 26).

