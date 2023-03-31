Lana Del Rey Lands at No. 1 In Australia With ‘Ocean Blvd’

Lana Del Rey drives straight to No. 1 on the Australian chart with Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (via Interscope/Universal), her ninth studio album.

With its fast start, Ocean Blvd becomes the U.S. alternative pop singer’s eighth top 10 LP in these parts, and fifth leader following Born To Die (from 2012), Ultraviolence (2014), Honeymoon (2015) and Lust For Life (2017).

It’s one of four new releases impacting the top 10 on the latest ARIA Albums Chart, published Friday, March 31.

Coming in at No. 2 is Luke Combs’ Gettin’ Old (Columbia/Sony). It’s the U.S. country star’s fourth album and fourth top 10 in Australia, following This One’s For You (No. 7 peak in 2017), What You See Is What You Get (No. 1 in 2019) and Growin’ Up (No. 2 in 2022).

Further down the list, Fall Out Boy’s So Much (For) Stardust (Atlantic/Warner) starts at No. 4, for the reunited U.S. alt-rock veterans’ sixth top 10 effort in Australia. The band’s peak performance to date came a decade ago, when 2013’s Save Rock and Roll hit No. 2.

Also, Australian singer-songwriter Matt Corby blasts into the top 10 with Everything’s Fine (Island/Universal), his third album. It’s new at No. 8. Everything’s Fine is the followup to Corby’s 2018’s LP Rainbow Valley (which peaked at No. 4), and his chart-leading debut from 2016, Telluric.

As it celebrates its 50th anniversary with a reissue project, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon (Columbia/Sony) roars back into the chart. The 14-times platinum album vaults 220-12, to notch its 103rd week on the chart.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” (Columbia/Sony) flourishes for an 11th consecutive week at No. 1, while Ed Sheeran returns to the top tier with “Eyes Closed” (Atlantic/Warner), new at No. 6. Produced with Max Martin and Shellback, and lifted from his forthcoming album Subtract, “Eyes Closed” is Sheeran’s 28th top 10 appearance in Australia, a feat that includes two tracks as a featured artist, ARIA reports.

